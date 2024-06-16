Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 16 vs. Scranton/WB

June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Scranton/WB RailRiders (40-28) vs. Rochester Red Wings (35-31)

Sunday - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Yoendrys Gómez (2-2, 2.79 vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (2-4, 7.36)

SOARIN' INTO SUNDAY: 12,168 Rochester faithful packed the stadium last night to see Rochester beat Scranton/WB for the third consecutive game, 7-3....SS JACK DUNN kicked off the night by crushing the first pitch he saw out of the leadoff spot in the first for his sixth home run of the season...RHP SPENSER WATKINS picked up his third-straight win on the mound, and LHP JOE LA SORSA turned in his 11th consecutive scoreless appearance in relief, the most by a Rochester pitcher this season...the Red Wings send RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound in search of a series victory in the finale, against RailRiders RHP Yoendrys Gomez.

SO NICE WE DID IT TWICE: A night after Innovative Field saw the largest Red Wings regular-season crowd in stadium history, 12,168 fans crossed the turnstiles last night for the Saturday night contest...this is the first time Rochester has drawn back-to-back games with at least 12,000 fans since 9/4 and 9/5 in 2009, also against Scranton/WB (12,167 and 13,120, respectively).

DANCING IN THE MOONLIGHT: SS JACK DUNN clubbed his sixth homer of the year to lead off the game for Rochester, tying his career-high set in 2023 with Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg...Dunn finished the contest 2-for-4, and is slashing .290/.417/.452 in 30 night games this season...

He is the first Red Wing to lead off the game with a homer since Derek Hill on 6/13/2023, also against Scranton/WB.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: 3B CARTER KIEBOOM queued a double over first base and later smoked a ball that split the left-center field gap at 104 MPH for his eighth and ninth doubles of the year...this was his first extra-base hit since 5/25 at Lehigh Valley, and his first two double game since 8/24/2019 at Albuquerque with Triple-A Fresno...the former Nationals first-round pick added two walks, two RBIs, a run and finished last night 2-for-2.

HEY HAROLD!: DH HAROLD RAMIREZ finished the game 0-for-2 with a career-high three walks after signing as a MiLB free agent with Washington earlier today...coming into last night, he had totaled three walks in 169 plate appearances this season with Tampa Bay...

He is the 41st Red Wing and 21st position player to appear for Rochester this season.

99 PROBLEMS, BUT SPENSE AINT ONE: RHP SPENSER WATKINS turned in his third quality start of the season Saturday night, allowing three earned on five hits across 6.0 full innings while striking out five and walking two...Watkins won his third straight game and now joins RHP THADDEUS WARD and LHP DJ HERZ as the only Wings starters to win three straight games this season...he leads all Rochester pitchers this season with 57 strikeouts and 67.0 innings pitched...

He has now logged at least 4.0 innings in 12 consecutive starts for the first time since he turned in the same number from 6/25-9/26 in 2022 with Baltimore and Triple-A Norfolk.

CALLING CARD: CF ALEX CALL drove in a pair of runs last night, and finished 2-for-3 with a double and a walk...he now has 34 RBI this season, tied with 1B JUAN YEPEZ for second-most on the team behind RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN (48)...in 2023, Call drove in 41 runs in 139 games with Washington (38 RBI, 128 G) and Rochester (3 RBI, 11 G).

SMOKIN' JOE'S: LHP JOE LA SORSA retired five of the six batters he faced across 1.2 innings tonight, allowing one hit while striking out one...La Sorsa has now delivered 11 consecutive scoreless appearances, the longest streak by a Red Wing since Gerson Moreno in 2023 (11 from 5/13-6/13)...since the start of the streak on 5/16 against Buffalo, he lead all International League relievers (min. 12.0 IP) with a .096 batting average against, a 0.45 WHIP, and is tied with teammate RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM for the second-fewest hits allowed (5) in the IL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.