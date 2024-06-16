Knights No-Hit the Bulls, Win Sunday's Game 2-0

June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

(DURHAM, NC) - With scheduled starter Johan Domínguez placed on the injured list just before the game, the Knights were tasked with a bullpen day. The bullpen stepped up in a big way.

For the first time since May 25, 2017, the Charlotte Knights tossed a no-hitter. In total, seven Charlotte pitchers combined to no-hit the Durham Bulls in a 2-0 win in the finale of a six-game series from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC on Sunday. It was the first-ever no-hitter thrown by seven pitchers in an International League game.

LHP Garrett Schoenle was promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham before the game and was sharp. Schoenle, making his Triple-A debut, started the no-hitter with three no-hit innings. Then, the bullpen took over.

LHP Fraser Ellard (2-2, 4.40) came on to pitch the fourth inning and he earned the win after he tossed a hitless inning of relief. After that, the hitless innings continued as RHP Jordan Leasure followed with 0.2 hitless innings, RHP Joe Barlow with 0.2 hitless innings, LHP Sammy Peralta with 1.1 hitless innings, RHP Deivi Garcia with 1.1 hitless innings and RHP Adisyn Coffey with a hitless ninth inning to finish off the fifth no-hitter in Charlotte Knights franchise history.

Charlotte's last no-hitter was thrown by RHP Lucas Giolito, who tossed a seven-inning no-no at Truist Field on May 25, 2017. Before that, RHP Andre Rienzo tossed a seven-inning no hitter on July 25, 2013 at Knights Stadium in Fort Mill, SC. Additionally, RHP Carlos Torres threw a five-inning perfect game on June 18, 2009 at Pawtucket. Charlotte's only other nine-inning no-hitter in franchise history came on August 1, 2004 by RHP Tetsu Yofu at Knights Stadium in Fort Mill, SC.

Offensively, the Knights used the long ball to score both runs on Sunday afternoon. In the top of the fifth inning, designated hitter Wilmer Difo launched a solo home run, his fourth of the season.

One inning later, shortstop Colson Montgomery roped his ninth home run of the season. The two solo home runs were all the Knights needed for the game six victory. In all, the Knights tallied a total of nine hits on the day. Center fielder Zach DeLoach finished the game with three hits.

With the win, the Knights split the six-game series with the Bulls and improved to 7-5 this season against the team in the head-to-head matchup.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before opening a six-game home series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) on Tuesday night. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch on Tuesday night is set for 7:04 p.m. from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

