Mud Hens Defeated by Storm Chasers in Series Finale, 2-1

June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Mud Hens wrapped up their series against the Omaha Storm Chasers with a hard-fought 2-1 loss on a picturesque Father's Day afternoon at Fifth Third Field. After dropping the last four games, both the team and the fans were hopeful for a turnaround in this final matchup.

Keider Montero set the tone early, recording two strikeouts in the top of the first inning, followed by Jace Jung's clean grab at third and throw to first baseman Bligh Madris for the third out. The bottom of the first mirrored the top with a strikeout, groundout, flyout, and a couple of walks, bringing the inning to a close.

The third inning moved along at a deliberate pace, featuring back-to-back 1-2-3 innings. Despite the slow progression, the fans enjoyed the sunny 87-degree weather and the sight of the Mud Hens in their classic all-white uniforms for their last home game of the week.

The bottom of the fourth inning brought some much-needed excitement. Eddys Leonard ignited the offense with a single to right field, and Justice Bigbie followed with a double to center, his sixteenth of the season. Anthony Bemboom then sent a pop fly to center, allowing Leonard to tag up and score the first run for the Hens. Unfortunately, the Storm Chasers responded with a couple of key hits, taking a 2-1 lead.

While the game lacked the anticipated fireworks, it provided moments of action that kept the Father's Day crowd engaged. In the top of the sixth, the Mud Hens quickly shut down the Storm Chasers with another efficient 1-2-3 inning, eager to make up the run deficit.

As the game progressed, pitching changes were frequent. Sean Guenther took the mound in the eighth, where the Storm Chasers managed a few singles but were thwarted by a combination of a bunt groundout and a strikeout. Madris made a challenging catch behind first base to end the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Leonard continued his strong performance with a single to right. Bemboom followed with a massive drive to the left field corner, which seemed destined to clear the fence but fell just short. The inning concluded with Andrew Navigato grounding out.

The ninth inning wrapped up quickly with a 1-2-3 sequence, featuring lineouts and a strikeout. Despite the loss, the crowd remained spirited, showing their support for the Mud Hens throughout the game.

The Mud Hens now head on the road to face the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday at 8:07 PM. Catch the action online or join us back at Fifth Third Field next week!

Notables:

Leonard (2-4)

Bemboom (1-1, RBI)

