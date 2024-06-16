Seven-Run Ninth Propels I-Cubs over Clippers in Series Finale
June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Iowa Cubs (29-38) fell to the Columbus Clippers (29-37), 6-3, on Friday at Huntington Park.
Columbus scored two in the first, as an Angel Martinez single to right scored Jose Tena, and a Micah Pries sacrifice fly to center scored Martinez.
Iowa got one back in the top of the second, when Cole Roederer scored from second after Bryce Windham hit into what would've been a double play if it wasn't for a throwing error by Tena from second to first.
The Clippers made to 4-1 in the bottom of the third, when Martinez drove in Tena with a single for the second time of the afternoon, and then Pries scored on a fielders' choice when Hayden Cantrelle made a wild throw from his second base position to the catcher Windham.
The Cubs closed the gap to 4-3 in the fourth after a bases-loaded bloop single by Miles Mastrobuoni scored BJ Murray Jr. from third and Darius Hill from second.
Tena extended the home team's lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth with a solo shot to right-center field off Cub starter Riley Thompson.
The visitors drew to 5-4 in the top of the sixth from an Owen Caissie sacrifice fly that scored Mastrobuoni.
The I-Cubs completed the comeback and took an 11-5 lead with seven runs in the ninth inning.
The visitors sent 10 men to the plate and Ali Sanchez, Mastrobuoni, and Caissie each recorded RBI. Sanchez smoked a pinch-hit two-run single, Mastrobuoni singled in Windham, and Caissie launched a three-run shot to put the game on ice.
Columbus managed a run in its half of the ninth but 11-6 was the final tally.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Seven runs are one short of the I-Cubs' season high for runs in an inning this season
- Miles Mastrobuoni added four more hits this afternoon, and now has 10 hits, three doubles, six RBI, and seven runs scored in his last four games
- Ali Sanchez's pinch-hit single in the top of the ninth was the Cubs' first pinch-hit base hit this season
Iowa will play against Indianapolis on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series with first pitch from Victory Field slated for 6:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 16, 2024
- Seven-Run Ninth Propels I-Cubs over Clippers in Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Powers to Series Win with 9-3 Victory over Lehigh Valley on Father's Day - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Split Series with Worcester After a Loss on Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- 10-Run Fourth Leads WooSox to Series Split in Buffalo - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.16 - Rochester Red Wings
- Mud Hens Defeated by Storm Chasers in Series Finale, 2-1 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Red Wings Win Father's Day Matinée over Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers Battle Back from Early Deficit to Take Serie Finale from Nashville 5-4 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Give up Early Lead and Lose Series Finale at Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Homer By Cook Not Enough To Power Tides In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Buddy Kennedy Swats First Homer as a 'Pig in Series Finale Loss to Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- How Sweep It Is, Saints Take All Six from Bats with 6-3 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Drop Father's Day Finale to Saints 6-3 - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Stopped by Rochester Sunday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Dunn Drives in Three to Lead Memphis Past Norfolk in Series Finale - Memphis Redbirds
- Four Roster Moves Announced Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - June 16 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 16 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 16 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Win Fourth Straight Over Mud Hens To Secure Series - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.