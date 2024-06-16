Seven-Run Ninth Propels I-Cubs over Clippers in Series Finale

June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - The Iowa Cubs (29-38) fell to the Columbus Clippers (29-37), 6-3, on Friday at Huntington Park.

Columbus scored two in the first, as an Angel Martinez single to right scored Jose Tena, and a Micah Pries sacrifice fly to center scored Martinez.

Iowa got one back in the top of the second, when Cole Roederer scored from second after Bryce Windham hit into what would've been a double play if it wasn't for a throwing error by Tena from second to first.

The Clippers made to 4-1 in the bottom of the third, when Martinez drove in Tena with a single for the second time of the afternoon, and then Pries scored on a fielders' choice when Hayden Cantrelle made a wild throw from his second base position to the catcher Windham.

The Cubs closed the gap to 4-3 in the fourth after a bases-loaded bloop single by Miles Mastrobuoni scored BJ Murray Jr. from third and Darius Hill from second.

Tena extended the home team's lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth with a solo shot to right-center field off Cub starter Riley Thompson.

The visitors drew to 5-4 in the top of the sixth from an Owen Caissie sacrifice fly that scored Mastrobuoni.

The I-Cubs completed the comeback and took an 11-5 lead with seven runs in the ninth inning.

The visitors sent 10 men to the plate and Ali Sanchez, Mastrobuoni, and Caissie each recorded RBI. Sanchez smoked a pinch-hit two-run single, Mastrobuoni singled in Windham, and Caissie launched a three-run shot to put the game on ice.

Columbus managed a run in its half of the ninth but 11-6 was the final tally.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Seven runs are one short of the I-Cubs' season high for runs in an inning this season

- Miles Mastrobuoni added four more hits this afternoon, and now has 10 hits, three doubles, six RBI, and seven runs scored in his last four games

- Ali Sanchez's pinch-hit single in the top of the ninth was the Cubs' first pinch-hit base hit this season

