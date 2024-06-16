Dunn Drives in Three to Lead Memphis Past Norfolk in Series Finale

June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a 12-game road trip and a six-game series with a 6-1 victory at the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore) on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park in Norfolk.

Second baseman Nick Dunn dominated Norfolk pitching in the series finale. The left-handed hitter went 2-for-3 out of the nine spot in the order with a triple and three RBIs. Designated hitter Alfonso Rivas also went 2-for-3. Rivas scored three runs, drove in another, drilled a double and walked once.

Shortstop Thomas Saggese and center fielder Victor Scott II each added an RBI in the win. Seven of the nine batters tallied a hit while eight of the nine for Memphis either tallied a hit or scored a run.

Starting pitcher Adam Kloffenstein (4-4) put up his second solid start of the series. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on seven hits, walked one and struck out seven in his 6.0-inning start. Kloffenstein allowed just one run in 11.0 innings pitched in the series at Norfolk.

With the win, Memphis split both the six-game series at Norfolk and the 12-game road trip.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, June 18 with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.