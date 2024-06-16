Dunn Drives in Three to Lead Memphis Past Norfolk in Series Finale
June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a 12-game road trip and a six-game series with a 6-1 victory at the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore) on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park in Norfolk.
Second baseman Nick Dunn dominated Norfolk pitching in the series finale. The left-handed hitter went 2-for-3 out of the nine spot in the order with a triple and three RBIs. Designated hitter Alfonso Rivas also went 2-for-3. Rivas scored three runs, drove in another, drilled a double and walked once.
Shortstop Thomas Saggese and center fielder Victor Scott II each added an RBI in the win. Seven of the nine batters tallied a hit while eight of the nine for Memphis either tallied a hit or scored a run.
Starting pitcher Adam Kloffenstein (4-4) put up his second solid start of the series. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on seven hits, walked one and struck out seven in his 6.0-inning start. Kloffenstein allowed just one run in 11.0 innings pitched in the series at Norfolk.
With the win, Memphis split both the six-game series at Norfolk and the 12-game road trip.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, June 18 with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
