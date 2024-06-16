Jumbo Shrimp Shut out Indians in Series Finale, 5-0
June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp relied on dominant pitching and a three-run fourth inning to defeat the Indianapolis Indians, 5-0, on Sunday afternoon in the series finale at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Jacksonville (31-38) capitalized on a pair of RBI singles in the fourth inning from Will Banfield and Tristan Gray. The Jumbo Shrimp added on two more runs in the contest, courtesy of a Gray solo home run in the sixth and an RBI single from Javier Sanoja in the eighth to cap their scoring.
Jacksonville's pitching staff held the Indians (29-38) in check throughout the contest, as starter Kyle Tyler (W, 4-2) fanned six across 7.0 innings. Right-hander Luarbert Arias finished the effort for the Jumbo Shrimp, as he limited Indy's offense while punching out three hitters to record the final six outs of the game.
Nick Dombkowski (L, 1-2) allowed three runs and struck out four hitters. After exiting the game, Chris Gau, Ryder Ryan and Connor Sadzeck combined to allow six hits across 4.1 innings, including the home run from Gray.
The Indians return home during an off day on Monday before starting a six-game series with the Chicago Cubs-affiliated Iowa Cubs on Tuesday at 7:05 PM at Victory Field. Iowa will send southpaw Thomas Pannone (4-5, 4.04) to the bump, while Indy has yet to name its starter.
