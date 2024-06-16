SWB Game Notes - June 16

June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (40-28) @ Rochester Red Wings (34-32)

Game 69 | Road Game 39 | Innovative Field | Sunday, June 16, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Yoendrys Gómez (2-2, 2.79) vs RHP Jackson Rutledge (2-4, 7.36)

MAN ON THE RUN- The RailRiders added two more steals last night, good for second in the International League with 98 on the season. Brandon Lockridge leads all players with 21, while Caleb Durbin has 20 however, they are both currently on the Injured List. Eighteen players have at least one. Last year, SWB set a record in steals in one season with 174 taken.

ACCOMPLISHED ARMS: RailRiders have the second best pitching staff earned run average on the week despite losing the past three contests. The team holds a 2.32 average in fove games with 42.2 innings pitched. They have allowed just eleven earned runs while striking out 48.

EGREGIOUS ERRORS- In the past two games, the RailRiders have made four errors that have impacted the game. The team has totaled 55 errors, while Rochester has only 40, which is second least in all of the International League.

YOGO GOGO- Yoendrys Gómez tossed his fifth shutout start of the season on Tuesday. Gómez worked five and a third one-hit innings, his longest outing of the summer. He lowered his earned run average to 2.79 in 28.2 innings.

TUESDAY REPEAT- Both teams will send the same starters to the bump in the series finale as they did in the opener on Tuesday. The Yankees #17 prospect Yoendrys Gómez will battle against the Nationals #15 prospect Jackson Rutledge. In game one, Gómez led his team to a 10-0 shutout - the first of two clean ballgames.The RailRiders got to Rutledge early, scoring one in the first frame and four in the second. They knocked the righty out after 4.2 innings of nine run ball where he tossed 93 pitches. Oswald Peraza hit the team's first grand slam of the season off of Rutledge.

RICE IS NICE- The Yankees #12 prospect Ben Rice is batting .359 in June after getting the call up to Triple-A. In 10 games, the lefty has totaled 14 hits and has batted in ten runs.

RUMFIELD'S REIGN- T.J. Rumfield raised his batting average to .304 in Triple-A with an RBI single last night. The lefty has totaled 63 total hits, which is fourth most in the Yankees farm system.

FINISH WHERE THEY STARTED- The RailRiders had back-to-back shutouts to start the series against Rochester. Their seven total shutout wins are tied for most in all of Triple-A baseball along with Sacramento. After winning just the first two games on the week, the RailRiders need a win on Sunday to leave with a series split against the Rochester.

CLAYTON'S MONTH- Reliever Clayton Andrews has been sharp in June holding a 1.69 earned run average on the month. The lefty has made five appearances since June 1 allowing just one earned run.

International League Stories from June 16, 2024

