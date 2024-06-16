Seven Charlotte Pitchers No-Hit Durham, 2-0

June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Seven Charlotte pitchers combined to no-hit the Durham Bulls on Father's Day Sunday, leading to a 2-0 Knights win at the DBAP.

Garrett Schoenle worked the first three innings in his Triple-A debut, followed by Fraser Ellard (W, 2-2, 1IP), Jordan Leasure (0.2IP), Joe Barlow (0.2IP), Sammy Peralta (1.1IP), Deivi Garcia (1.1IP) and finally Adisyn Coffey (S, 2). The seven pitchers used by the Knights (28-40) represented the first no-hitter in International League history to use more than four pitchers.

Wilmer Difo put the Knights ahead of the Bulls (33-36) with a home run in the fifth against starter Jacob Lopez (L, 2-3). Colson Montgomery then homered in the sixth against Justin Sterner three pitches after his foul popup was dropped behind the plate by Rene Pinto.

Lopez worked 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball in his second outing since coming off the IL.

The Bulls split the six-game series with Charlotte 3-3 and closed out their 12-game homestand at 7-5.

Durham travels to Nashville, Tennessee to close out the season's first half. The Bulls and Nashville Sounds open a six-game series on Tuesday night.

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

#DURHAMBULLS

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.