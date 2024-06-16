Seven Charlotte Pitchers No-Hit Durham, 2-0
June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Seven Charlotte pitchers combined to no-hit the Durham Bulls on Father's Day Sunday, leading to a 2-0 Knights win at the DBAP.
Garrett Schoenle worked the first three innings in his Triple-A debut, followed by Fraser Ellard (W, 2-2, 1IP), Jordan Leasure (0.2IP), Joe Barlow (0.2IP), Sammy Peralta (1.1IP), Deivi Garcia (1.1IP) and finally Adisyn Coffey (S, 2). The seven pitchers used by the Knights (28-40) represented the first no-hitter in International League history to use more than four pitchers.
Wilmer Difo put the Knights ahead of the Bulls (33-36) with a home run in the fifth against starter Jacob Lopez (L, 2-3). Colson Montgomery then homered in the sixth against Justin Sterner three pitches after his foul popup was dropped behind the plate by Rene Pinto.
Lopez worked 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball in his second outing since coming off the IL.
The Bulls split the six-game series with Charlotte 3-3 and closed out their 12-game homestand at 7-5.
Durham travels to Nashville, Tennessee to close out the season's first half. The Bulls and Nashville Sounds open a six-game series on Tuesday night.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
