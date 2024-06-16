Jacksonville Earns Series Split with 5-0 Win over Indianapolis

June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kyle Tyler set season-highs with seven innings pitched and six strikeouts as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp blanked the Indianapolis Indians 5-0 Sunday afternoon from 121 Financial Ballpark to split the series.

In the series finale, Jacksonville (31-38) opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jonah Bride started the inning with a single off Indians' starter Nick Dombkowski (L, 1-2). Two batters later, Troy Johnston walked. With runners at second and first, Will Banfield cracked an RBI single to give the Jumbo Shrimp the initial lead 1-0. A base hit from Tristan Gray coupled with a throwing error allowed Johnston and Banfield to score giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 3-0 advantage. Following a strikeout, the Jumbo Shrimp loaded the bases on a single from Jonathan Davis and a walk from Javier Sanoja.

The Jumbo Shrimp extended their lead in the sixth. Gray (13) laced a solo home run off Indianapolis reliever Ryder Ryan.

Leading 4-0 in the eighth, Banfield singled for his third hit of the game. Gray walked and Marty Costes was hit by a pitch loading the bases. After a strikeout, Javier Sanoja ripped an RBI single to extend the lead to five.

Kyle Tyler (W, 4-2) tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out seven. Luarbert Arias finished off the final two innings to secure the shutout victory.

Following an off day on Monday, Jacksonville will travel to Memphis to face off against the Redbirds starting Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. from AutoZone Park. The Jumbo Shrimp will turn to RHP Yonny Chirinos (6-4, 3.00). Coverage begins at 12:50p.m. on milb.streamguys1.com/Jacksonville.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.