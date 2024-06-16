Jacksonville Earns Series Split with 5-0 Win over Indianapolis
June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kyle Tyler set season-highs with seven innings pitched and six strikeouts as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp blanked the Indianapolis Indians 5-0 Sunday afternoon from 121 Financial Ballpark to split the series.
In the series finale, Jacksonville (31-38) opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jonah Bride started the inning with a single off Indians' starter Nick Dombkowski (L, 1-2). Two batters later, Troy Johnston walked. With runners at second and first, Will Banfield cracked an RBI single to give the Jumbo Shrimp the initial lead 1-0. A base hit from Tristan Gray coupled with a throwing error allowed Johnston and Banfield to score giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 3-0 advantage. Following a strikeout, the Jumbo Shrimp loaded the bases on a single from Jonathan Davis and a walk from Javier Sanoja.
The Jumbo Shrimp extended their lead in the sixth. Gray (13) laced a solo home run off Indianapolis reliever Ryder Ryan.
Leading 4-0 in the eighth, Banfield singled for his third hit of the game. Gray walked and Marty Costes was hit by a pitch loading the bases. After a strikeout, Javier Sanoja ripped an RBI single to extend the lead to five.
Kyle Tyler (W, 4-2) tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out seven. Luarbert Arias finished off the final two innings to secure the shutout victory.
Following an off day on Monday, Jacksonville will travel to Memphis to face off against the Redbirds starting Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. from AutoZone Park. The Jumbo Shrimp will turn to RHP Yonny Chirinos (6-4, 3.00). Coverage begins at 12:50p.m. on milb.streamguys1.com/Jacksonville.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 16, 2024
- Jacksonville Earns Series Split with 5-0 Win over Indianapolis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Seven-Run Ninth Propels I-Cubs over Clippers in Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Powers to Series Win with 9-3 Victory over Lehigh Valley on Father's Day - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Split Series with Worcester After a Loss on Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- 10-Run Fourth Leads WooSox to Series Split in Buffalo - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.16 - Rochester Red Wings
- Mud Hens Defeated by Storm Chasers in Series Finale, 2-1 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Red Wings Win Father's Day Matinée over Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers Battle Back from Early Deficit to Take Serie Finale from Nashville 5-4 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Give up Early Lead and Lose Series Finale at Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Homer By Cook Not Enough To Power Tides In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Buddy Kennedy Swats First Homer as a 'Pig in Series Finale Loss to Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- How Sweep It Is, Saints Take All Six from Bats with 6-3 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Drop Father's Day Finale to Saints 6-3 - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Stopped by Rochester Sunday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Dunn Drives in Three to Lead Memphis Past Norfolk in Series Finale - Memphis Redbirds
- Four Roster Moves Announced Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - June 16 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 16 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 16 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Chasers Win Fourth Straight Over Mud Hens To Secure Series - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.