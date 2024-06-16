10-Run Fourth Leads WooSox to Series Split in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY - A 10-run fourth inning and Romy Gonzalez's four-hit day leads the Worcester Red Sox (32-37) to a 12-6 victory in the series finale against the Buffalo Bisons (35-34) at Sahlem Field on Father's Day.

After a day off on Saturday, Romy Gonzalez continued his rehab assignment with Worcester on Sunday afternoon. In the third game of his rehab stint, Gonzalez had a massive day at the plate, going 4-for-6 with 3 RBIs while playing first base and shortstop. Additionally, Chris Martin began his rehab assignment on Sunday, tossing a scoreless seventh inning for Worcester.

The WooSox got the scoring starting in the third inning after Eddy Alvarez led off the frame with a walk and was followed by Gonzalez's second hit to put two on for Worcester. After a double steal gave the WooSox second and third with nobody out, Nick Yorke drove in Alvarez with a one-hopper to short for the first run of the ballgame.

Though the Bisons tied up the game in the bottom half of the inning, the WooSox took back the lead in the fourth--and added to it in a big way.

Sending 13 men to the plate, Worcester scored 10 runs on six hits and four walks. After loading the bases with no one out, Alvarez drove in two with a base hit to center. An errant pickoff attempt at second base put runners in scoring position for Gonzalez, whose third hit of the game doubled the WooSox lead.

Three batters later, Matthew Lugo drew a bases loaded walk to give Worcester a five-run advantage. The bases remained juiced for designated hitter Niko Kavadas, who drilled a three-run double into the right field corner, putting the WooSox up eight. Mickey Gasper, who started Sunday's matinee at second base, capped the inning with a two-run shot to right--his first long ball with the WooSox.

Worcester's 10-run, fourth inning on Sunday was one short of tying the club record for runs in an inning--which occurred in the seventh inning of a 12-8 win in Syracuse on August 26, 2022. Before the organization's move to Worcester, the PawSox scored 14 in the third inning of a game in Ottawa on April 27, 2004.

In the bottom half of the fourth on Sunday, the Bisons chipped away at the double-digit deficit, scoring four runs on five hits that began with Orelvis Martinez's league-leading 16th home run. The big inning ended the day for WooSox starting pitcher Grant Gambrell, who finished with a line of 3.2 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.

The following inning, Buffalo continued to cut into the WooSox lead, scoring once more thanks to Martinez's RBI double. Heading into the sixth, Worcester held a five-run advantage.

With two on and two out in the sixth, Gonzalez came to the plate looking to add to his big day. The 27-year-old drilled a 2-0 double down the right field line to score one, but the second runner was cut down at home to end the frame. As Buffalo came to bat in the bottom of the inning, the WooSox led, 12-6.

Brian Van Belle, who was first out of the 'pen for Worcester, earned his second win of the season after holding the Bisons to one run over 2.1 innings of relief. The 6'3" right-hander was followed by Chris Martin, Bailey Horn, and Luis Guerrero, who combined to hurl three scoreless frames to end the ballgame. With the win, the WooSox split the six-game series in Buffalo.

The WooSox will return to Polar Park on Tuesday for a six-game homestand against the Columbus Clippers to wrap-up the first half of the 2024 season. Columbus' starter has yet to be announced, but Justin Hagenman (1-2, 5.13) is scheduled to open the series on the mound for Worcester. The game will be broadcasted live on NESN+ and radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 The Pike, and the WooSox Radio Network.

