Bisons Split Series with Worcester After a Loss on Sunday
June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons were unable to overcome a 10-run inning from the Worcester Red Sox in the series finale. Lose 12-6 and split six game series at three.
Max McDowell would be a bright spot for the club securing his first three hit outing of his triple a career while also scoring a run for the Bisons. Orelvis Martinez would hit a solo home run in the loss going 2-5 with an RBI.
Niko Kavadas and Romy Gonzalez helped pace Worcester in their victory on Sunday afternoon. Kavadas Saturday night drove in all four runs for Worcester and continued to play well the day after. He would finish the game with three RBIs, two hits, two runs in four at bats. Gonzalez finished with four hits, three RBIs, one run in six at bats on a Major League injury rehab assignment.
The game started out as a pitching showcase between Yariel Rodriguez and Grant Gambrell. Rodriguez continued to perform well on the mound, coming off his most recent outing where he notched 10 strikeouts. He continued that trend in just three innings of work where he would rack up seven strikeouts and give up just two runs. However, he would take his first Triple-A loss.
The WooSox would be first on the score board with a groundout from Nick Yorke that scored Eddy Alvarez giving the team a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning. But Buffalo would respond immediately with a triple from Cam Eden that scored Rafael Lantigua in the bottom of the third. That tied the game 1-1 heading to the fourth.
Worcester would answer right away, driving in 10 to put the game out of reach. The stretch would start with a two-run single from Alvarez that scored Kavadas and Mickey Gasper followed by another two-run single this time by Gonzalez that scored Mark Contreras and Alvarez.
The Sox continued to pile it on with a three-run double from Kavadas, followed by the last runs of the inning courtesy of Gasper with a two-run home run bringing the score to 11-1 in the top of the fourth.
Buffalo would not go quietly with an action-packed bottom of the fourth, however. Martinez got the Bisons back on the Board with his 15 th home run of the season. Michael Turconi would follow that play with an RBI single that scored Will Robertson, his eighth RBI in just over a week with the ball club. The deficit would be cut to six with a two-run double that scored Turconi and Max McDowell bringing the score to 11-5 Worcester.
The Herd continued to battle back in the bottom of the fifth with Leo Jimenez ground out that scored Martinez once again cutting the deficit to five.
Buffalo would not get any closer in their 12-6 loss to Worcester, splitting the six-game series with the Red Sox three wins apiece. Turconi would also play well notching one hit, one run and an RBI in four at bats.
The Herd will get a day to rest on Monday before starting their away series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The first game of that series is expected to start Tuesday night at 6:35 pm at PNC Field.
