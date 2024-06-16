RailRiders Stopped by Rochester Sunday
June 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
(ROCHESTER, NY - June 16) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders suffered an 8-1 loss against the Rochester Red Wings in the series finale. The team moves to 40-29 with one week to go in the first half.
The Red Wings hit into starter Yoendrys Gómez in the first frame. Jack Dunn laid down a bunt single to get aboard and the next four batters reached successfully to take an early 3-0 lead.
SWB got their first hit and run in the third inning. Jeter Downs connected for his eighth home run of the season making it 3-1.
Gómez settled in after that and posted the next three innings scoreless while striking out six.
Rochester added on a pair in both the fifth and the sixth for a lead they never relinquished. Cody Morris and Oddanier Mosqueda finished with the same pitching line - two runs on two hits and a walk.
The RailRiders could not get anything else off Rochester's starter Jackson Rutledge. The Nationals #15 prospect went seven innings of one run ball, allowing just a pair of hits. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre did get back-to-back knocks off of reliever Tim Cate in the eighth, but could not drive in any offense.
The home team tacked on one more in the bottom half. Alex Call walked to reach and an RBI single from Brady Lindsly made it an 8-1 game. SWB dropped the final four games of the series for a 2-4 record on the week.
SWB returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, June 18 to face Buffalo for a six-game set. First pitch against the Bisons is set for 6:35PM. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 40-29
