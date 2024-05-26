SWB Game Notes - May 26

May 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (30-19) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (32-18)

Game 51 | Home Game 24 | PNC Field | Sunday, May 26, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Jose Buttó (1-1, 1.64) vs RHP Will Warren (3-3, 7.62)

SECOND PLACE: With a loss last night, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fall a game and a half behind the the Omaha Storm Chasers for second place in the International League. Omaha has played three less games this season and will only make up one of them. Syracuse keeps trying to push their way into the conversation, but are now three games back.

TUESDAY DÉJÀ VU: Sunday will see a rematch from Tuesday's starting pitcher matchup. Righties Jose Buttó and Will Warren are set to make their second starts of the series. Syracuse and Buttó took the win in game one behind his six-shutout innings. He allowed just two hits and no walks while striking out seven. Warren worked four frames giving up nine runs on six hits with a pair of homers. The series is now tied at three wins apiece.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES: The RailRiders left a season-high thirteen runners on base last night in their loss. The team went 3-for-18 with runners in scoring position. This was the most runners left aboard since opening night at Buffalo when a dozen were stranded on the basepaths.

MORE MAURICIO PLEASE- Alex Mauricio lowered his earned run average to 1.13 with SWB. The righty has allowed runs in just two of his 13 appearances. In 24.0 frames, he has let up just three earned runs. Last night, his three innings matched a season-high outing in length with 42 pitches. He has just eight walks to 26 strikeouts. Mauricio was originally drafted by NYY in the 27th round of 2017, but retired on Decemeber 13, 2019. He returned to baseball for the 2022 season.

CARLOS CAN: Carlos Narvaez impressed behind the plate last night throwing three runners out, including two in the seventh inning to get out of the frame scoreless. He even caught the Mets #5 prospect Luisangel Acuña stealing. Narvi has caught eight of 32 runners this season for a 20% caught stealing percentage. Carlos was promoted to the Yankees for a couple of games, but did not play. The 25-year-old is still on their 40-man roster.

PERAZA ON THE MOVE- Oswald Peraza stole his third base in six games last night after taking two on Friday. After returning from the Injured List with a right shoulder strain, Peraza looks to pick up where Caleb Durbin left off. Fifteen players have at least one. The team is second overall in Triple-A baseball with 80 as to Tacoma leads with 107 steals.

KRANICK KRAZE- Scranton-native Max Kranick is back in town with the New York Mets organization this week. Kranick has tossed 3.1 clean innings as a part of two separate appearances out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old has a 4.50 ERA with three levels in the Mets system. Kranick was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 11th round back in 2016. The Valley View graduate has pitched in eleven big league games for a 5.56 ERA with two wins and 36 strikeouts.

