I-Cubs Drop Series Finale to Indians

May 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (23-28) surrendered a 6-1 defeat to the Indianapolis Indians (23-25) Sunday afternoon at Principal Park.

Indy jumped on the Cubs early, putting up a six spot in the first. Andres Alvarez hit a leadoff homer, Matt Fraizer drew a bases-loaded walk, and Mike Jarvis took I-Cub starter Thomas Pannone deep over the left-field wall for a grand slam. It was Jarvis' first homer of the year.

Iowa escaped the shutout in the bottom of the eighth when Bryce Windham was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, moved to third on a Hayden Cantrelle single, and a Pete-Crow Armstrong fielder's choice. Then, Windham scored on a wild pitch from Indianapolis reliever Josh Fleming .

POSTGAME NOTES:

- The Iowa pitching staff threw a scoreless final eight innings after Thomas Pannone gave up six in the first.

- Eduarniel Nunez threw two scoreless innings for the second straight outing.

- Keegan Thompson tossed a scoreless inning in a Major League rehab appearance

- 2 hits is a season low for Iowa

Iowa will play @ Louisville on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series with first pitch from Louisville Slugger Field slated for 5:35 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

