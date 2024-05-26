I-Cubs Drop Series Finale to Indians
May 26, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (23-28) surrendered a 6-1 defeat to the Indianapolis Indians (23-25) Sunday afternoon at Principal Park.
Indy jumped on the Cubs early, putting up a six spot in the first. Andres Alvarez hit a leadoff homer, Matt Fraizer drew a bases-loaded walk, and Mike Jarvis took I-Cub starter Thomas Pannone deep over the left-field wall for a grand slam. It was Jarvis' first homer of the year.
Iowa escaped the shutout in the bottom of the eighth when Bryce Windham was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, moved to third on a Hayden Cantrelle single, and a Pete-Crow Armstrong fielder's choice. Then, Windham scored on a wild pitch from Indianapolis reliever Josh Fleming .
POSTGAME NOTES:
- The Iowa pitching staff threw a scoreless final eight innings after Thomas Pannone gave up six in the first.
- Eduarniel Nunez threw two scoreless innings for the second straight outing.
- Keegan Thompson tossed a scoreless inning in a Major League rehab appearance
- 2 hits is a season low for Iowa
Iowa will play @ Louisville on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series with first pitch from Louisville Slugger Field slated for 5:35 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 26, 2024
- Alvarez and Jarvis Go Deep as Indians Split Series in Iowa - Indianapolis Indians
- I-Cubs Drop Series Finale to Indians - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Hit Back-To-Back-To-Back Homers, Drop Series Finale to Tides - Worcester Red Sox
- Tides Complete Ninth-Inning Comeback At Worcester - Norfolk Tides
- Offense Stalls out as Stripers Lose 3-1 to Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Wins Series with 10-2 Win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Syracuse Outdistances RailRiders Sunday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Finish Series with St. Paul with an 8-3 Victory Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- Muñoz Shines as Jacksonville Earns Series Victory - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Drop Series Finale to Bisons 8-3 - St. Paul Saints
- May 26 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Bats, Mud Hens Series Finale Cancelled Sunday - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 26 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - May 26 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.