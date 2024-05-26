Offense Stalls out as Stripers Lose 3-1 to Jacksonville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A two-run home run in the fifth inning by Marty Costes proved the difference for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (23-28) in a 3-1 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (23-28) on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. The Stripers' offense continued to scuffle as they scratched across just one late run in the loss, the club's fourth straight.

Decisive Plays: The blast by Costes off Dylan Dodd (L, 2-5) in the fifth inning proved to be the decisive play in the game. Jacksonville added an insurance run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Costes. Luke Waddell dumped an RBI single to right field to get the Stripers on the board in the last of the ninth, but the tying runs were left stranded at the corners by Anthony Maldonado (S, 3).

Key Contributors: Reigning International League Pitcher of the Week Zach Logue allowed just one run over 4.0 innings of relief. David Fletcher had a multi-hit game, while Waddell recorded the only RBI. For Jacksonville, former Striper Roddery Munoz (win, 8.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 SO) stymied Gwinnett all afternoon at the plate and Costes recorded all three RBIs.

Noteworthy: Eli White saw his 15-game on-base streak snapped, going 0-for-4. As they did on Saturday night, the Stripers once again averted a shutout with late offense and have only been shut out once in 51 games this season. Dodd not allowed a walk in 14.2 innings, stretching back to a start on May 14 at Memphis.

Next Game (Tuesday, May 28): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. This will be game one of a two-week road trip for Gwinnett, which also sees the club travel to play Durham from June 4-9.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 11): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It will be another Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans can collect a "Xolos de Gwinnett" Shirsey featuring reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.

