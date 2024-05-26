David Dahl Smacks his Third Homer of the Week as 'Pigs Drop Series to Red Wings
May 26, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - David Dahl smashed his third homer of the week but it was the only offense the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-30) got in a 7-2 defeat to the Rochester Red Wings (25-23) on Sunday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Rochester started the scoring in the second inning as Stone Garrett drove home Juan Yepez with a two-out RBI single.
In the third, Yepez provided the clutch hit, driving in two runs with a two-out single to make it 3-0 Rochester.
The Red Wings began to pull away in the fifth. With runners at second and third and one out, Trey Lipscomb singled to drove home one run before Carter Kieboom followed with another RBI single. After a fielder's choice, Brady Lindsly made it 6-0 Red Wings with another RBI single.
Dahl got the 'Pigs on the board with his two-run homer in the sixth, his eighth of the season, and the first hit of the night for the IronPigs.
Travis Blankenhorn went deep in the top of the ninth, a solo shot and his 13th of the year, to bring the final score to 7-2.
Thaddeus Ward (3-2) earned his second win of the week for the Red Wings, retiring the first 15 hitters he faced en route to six innings of two-run baseball, conceding just one hit and one walk, striking out four.
Tyler Phillips (5-3) suffered the loss for the IronPigs, allowing six runs on 11 hits and two walks, striking out four.
Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs hit the road for a six-game series against the Columbus Clippers. First pitch on Tuesday, May 28 from Huntingdon Park is slated for 7:05 p.m.
