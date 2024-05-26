Bats, Mud Hens Series Finale Cancelled Sunday

Sunday's series finale on May 26 between the Louisville Bats and Toledo Mud Hens at Louisville Slugger Field has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

Since the Bats and Mud Hens do not play each other again during the first half of the season, the game will not be made up.

Tickets from Sunday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2024 Louisville Bats regular season home game (excluding Wednesday, July 3) subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Louisville Slugger Field Box Office. Season ticket holders, groups, and suites can contact their account representatives for more information.

The Bats resume their homestand with the opener of a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday, May 28. First pitch at Louisville Slugger Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

