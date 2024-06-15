Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 15 vs. Scranton/WB

June 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/WB RailRiders (40-27) vs. Rochester Red Wings (34-31)

Saturday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Edgar Barclay vs. RHP Spenser Watkins (3-2, 4.43)

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: In front of a record-setting crowd last night, the Rochester Red Wings delivered their fourth walk-off victory of the season to beat Scranton/WB 2-1 and evening the series at two games apiece... 3B ERICK MEJIA delivered the knockout blow with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning for his second game-winner of the season... RHP JOAN ADON delivered 5.0 strong innings on the mound to counter rehabbing RailRiders right-hander Gerrit Cole, allowing one unearned run on four hits...Rochester looks to take the series lead tonight, and RHP SPENSER WATKINS takes the mound for the Red Wings against RailRiders LHP Edgar Barclay.

ROCKIN' THE ROC: 13,605 Rochester faithful crossed through the gates for tonight's game, the largest regular-season crowd in Innovative Field history...it trails only Rochester's exhibition game against Baltimore that starred Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. on 7/10/1997 (13,723) as the largest crowd in the 28-year history of the ballpark.

SIXTEEN CANDLES: The Red Wings offense struck out a season-high 16 times last night, their most in a single game since 5/26/2023 at Toledo...3B ERICK MEJIA delivered a walk-off winner in the bottom of the ninth to secure Rochester's fifth win since at least 2004 while striking out at least 16 times (last 5/17/2023 at BUF).

WALK-OFF WONDER: 3B ERICK MEJIA came up clutch in the bottom of the ninth last night, hitting a sacrifice fly to win the game for the Wings... this was Mejia's second and Rochester's fourth walk-off of the season...he is the sixth Red Wing since 2015 with two game-winners in a single season.

THE ADAMS EXPRESS: 1B RILEY ADAMS smoked an RBI single to tie the game in the top of the fourth yesterday and finished 1-for-4...the righty has recorded a hit in seven of the nine games he has played with Rochester this season for a .353 batting average (12-for-34), best on the team over that span...in those nine games he also leads the team with a .421 on-base percentage, three home runs, a .618 slugging percentage and a 1.039 OPS.

JOAN OF ARC: RHP JOAN ADON turned in 5.0 innings of one-run baseball last night, allowing four hits while striking out six and walking four...this is the second time this season he's allowed one or fewer earned runs in at least 5.0 innings pitched (4/16 vs. TOL).

FREE WILLY: RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM recorded his 17th scoreless appearance of the season tonight with 1.1 hitless innings, only allowing two walks...his 17 scoreless appearances are the most by a Rochester pitcher this season...in his last thirteen appearances since 5/16, twelve of them have been scoreless...across that stretch, he is tied with Columbus RHP Connor Gillispie for the second-fewest hits allowed (min. 12.0 IP) in the International League (5), trailing teammate LHP JOE LA SORSA.

JOE LA SWORD: LHP JOE LA SORSA delivered his team-leading tenth scoreless appearance tonight, working 0.2 innings on one hit while striking out two...since the start of the streak on 5/16 against Buffalo, he leads all International League relievers (min. 12.0 IP) with a .087 batting average against, a 0.43 WHIP, and is tied with Columbus RHP Tanner Burns for the fewest hits allowed (4)...

He is the second Red Wings pitcher to log 10 consecutive scoreless appearances this season (RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM, 10 from 5/12-6/5).

