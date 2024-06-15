Big Fourth Inning Keys Knights Past Bulls, 6-4

June 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - A six-run fourth inning propelled the Charlotte Knights to a 6-4 victory over the Durham Bulls before 9,203 fans at the DBAP on Saturday night.

Leading 3-0 in the fourth, Durham starter Joe Rock (L, 4-3) surrendered two walks, three hits, hit a batter and endured a key fielding error by first baseman Jonathan Aranda as the Knights (27-40) wrestled control away from the Bulls (33-35).

Aranda drilled an opposite field home run in the first inning on the heels of an RBI-triple from Curtis Mead as Durham took a 3-0 lead in the opening inning for the second straight game.

Rock worked 3 2/3 innings, permitting six runs (five earned) while striking out five.

Durham closed to within 6-4 in the seventh inning thanks to a pair of doubles by Mead and Ronny Simon. Durham brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh and eighth innings, and the winning run in the ninth, but could not deliver the key hit.

Durham's 12-game homestand concludes on Father's Day Sunday at 5:05 PM with Jacob Lopez (2-2, 6.05) expected to oppose Johan Dominguez (4-4, 4.14)

