Big Fourth Inning Keys Knights Past Bulls, 6-4
June 15, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - A six-run fourth inning propelled the Charlotte Knights to a 6-4 victory over the Durham Bulls before 9,203 fans at the DBAP on Saturday night.
Leading 3-0 in the fourth, Durham starter Joe Rock (L, 4-3) surrendered two walks, three hits, hit a batter and endured a key fielding error by first baseman Jonathan Aranda as the Knights (27-40) wrestled control away from the Bulls (33-35).
Aranda drilled an opposite field home run in the first inning on the heels of an RBI-triple from Curtis Mead as Durham took a 3-0 lead in the opening inning for the second straight game.
Rock worked 3 2/3 innings, permitting six runs (five earned) while striking out five.
Durham closed to within 6-4 in the seventh inning thanks to a pair of doubles by Mead and Ronny Simon. Durham brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh and eighth innings, and the winning run in the ninth, but could not deliver the key hit.
Durham's 12-game homestand concludes on Father's Day Sunday at 5:05 PM with Jacob Lopez (2-2, 6.05) expected to oppose Johan Dominguez (4-4, 4.14)
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 15, 2024
- Stripers Walk off Nashville as Baldwin and Alvarez Jr. Continue Impressive Starts - Gwinnett Stripers
- WooSox Rally to Defeat Bisons, 4-2 - Worcester Red Sox
- Manning Shows off New Slider in Front of Sellout Crowd - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Ends Losing Skid, Defeats Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings Soar Over RailRiders for Third-Straight Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Unable to Overcome Late Worcester Rally - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians Extend Win Streak In 6-2 Victory Over Jumbo Shrimp - Indianapolis Indians
- Dobnak Joins Two Exclusive Clubs with 10 K, 100 Pitch Performance as Saints Win Fifth Straight 3-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Early Lead Not Enough in 6-2 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Lose Tight Contest Versus Stripers in Extra Innings - Nashville Sounds
- Louisville Falls 3-1 in Pitcher's Duel Against St. Paul - Louisville Bats
- Knights Beat the Bulls 6-4 on Saturday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Mets' Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to IronPigs on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Cook Shines As Tides Clinch Series Split With Win - Norfolk Tides
- Big Fourth Inning Keys Knights Past Bulls, 6-4 - Durham Bulls
- Trio of Homers Backs a Phenomenal Tyler Phillips Outing for a 'Pigs Victory - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Walker Smacks Two Hits, Drives in Run in Memphis Loss at Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- RailRiders' Skid Continues with 7-3 Setback to Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 15 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 15 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.