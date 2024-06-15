June 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers

June 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (29-38) at COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (29-37)

Saturday, June 15 - 6:05 PM CT - Huntington Park - Columbus, OH

RHP Dan Straily (0-4, 6.42) vs. RHP Gavin Williams (0-0, 8.53)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Columbus Clippers play the fifth of their six-game series tonight at Huntington Park...it marks the second time the two clubs have matched up this season, following May 7-12 in which Iowa and Columbus split...Iowa is slated to start right-hander Dan Straily who will make his ninth appearance (eighth start) this season for Iowa...the Clippers are slated to start right-hander Gavin Williams, who will make his fourth start for Columbus.

LAST NIGHT'S NEWS: Iowa dropped their fifth straight game last night in Columbus by a score of 6-3...the I-Cubs cut the lead to 5-3 after the top half of the eighth inning, but allowed Columbus to score one in the bottom half and did not capitalize on Darius Hill's leadoff single in the ninth...Sam McWilliams made his fourth start of the season and suffered his third loss as he allowed three runs on five hits with five strikeouts...Iowa used five pitchers in the game and they combined for nine walks.

LOUIE LOUIE: Cubs No. 13 prospect (MLB.com) Luis Vázquez hit his fourth homer of the season last night and tied a season high with three RBI...over his last two games, Luis is 3-for-8 with one run, two doubles, one home run and five RBI.

VS. COLUMBUS: The I-Cubs are visiting Columbus for the first time since they played a three-game set July 14-16, 2023 in which Iowa won two of the three games and outscored the Clippers 11-10...Iowa has dropped the first four games of the current series and have been outscored 24-15...this marks the second time the two clubs have matched up this season following a six-game series at Principal Park from May 7-12 in which each team won three games Columbus outscored the I-Cubs 41-40.

WINDY CITY: In the fifth inning of Tuesday night's game, Bryce Windham hit his first home run since July 28, 2023 at Memphis... Windy is slashing .324/.378/.559 (11-for34) with five extra-base hits and three RBI in 10 June games...Bryce has also made appearances at five different positions, including catcher (19 games), second base (eight) first base (six), right field (three) and designated hitter (two).

MASTRO OF CEREMONY: Iowa infielder Miles Mastrobuoni led off Thursday night's game with a home run...it marked the third such home run of the season for Iowa following David Peralta on May 9 vs. Columbus and Pete Crow-Armstrong on April 4 vs. Toledo...Mastrobuoni is batting .353 (6-for-17) with three doubles, one home run, 2 RBI, three walks and two stolen bases during the current series at Columbus.

WELCOME BACK, CHASE: Iowa infielder Chase Strumpf played in his first game back with Iowa on June 13 since being placed on the injured list on April 20...Strumpf hit his fourth home run of the season in the sixth inning off Mason Hickman which marked his first home run since April 14 at St. Paul...Strumpf played in three games on a rehab assignment with the ACL Cubs and batted .143 (1- for-7) before rejoining the I-Cubs prior to last night's game at Columbus.

CLOSE CALLS: Iowa fell to 11-11 in one-run games this season in their 3-2 loss Tuesday night at Columbus...they have played 22 one-run games which is the tied for second-most in the IL, trailing Omaha (16-6)...in addition, the I-Cubs have gone 6-10 in two-run games, which is the fourth-most in the International League trailing Buffalo (10-8).

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Iowa began a road trip on Tuesday in which they will play 12 games over 14 days...the trip begins at Columbus where the I-Cubs will play six games before traveling to Indianapolis for another six-game series... the I-Cubs have gone 11-21 on the road this season and have dropped their last five games on the road dating back to June 2 at Louisville.

THE BIG O: I-Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie leads the club in hits (60), doubles (14), walks (41), on-base percentage (.406) and is tied for the team-lead with 36 RBI (Alexander Canario)...he ranks tied for eighth in the International League in walks and ranks among Cubs farmhands in walks (1st), doubles (T-1st), hits (3rd) and RBI (T-4th).

