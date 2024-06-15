Iowa Ends Losing Skid, Defeats Columbus

June 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Iowa Cubs (30-38) put an end to their five-game losing streak after coming away with a 3-2 victory against the Columbus Clippers (29-38) on Saturday night.

Iowa was the first team on the scoreboard as it took advantage of a bases loaded opportunity and plated two runs in the top of the second. Miles Mastrobuoni was the one that drove in Cole Roederer and BJ Murray Jr. on a hard-hit ball in the hole at second base to give the I-Cubs the early lead.

In the third, Columbus cut the Iowa lead down to one. After Bryan Lavastida doubled, he eventually came around to score on a single to right field off the bat of Jose Tena.

After scoreless fourth and fifth innings, the Clippers tied the game in the sixth. Christian Cairo led off the frame with a triple to deep center field and then was immediately brought in via sacrifice fly to even the game at 2-2.

The score remained tied at 2-2 until the top of the ninth when Iowa took back the lead. Following a single from Murray Jr., Mastrobuoni poked a base hit out to center that was misplayed by Myles Straw allowing Murray Jr. to come around and score. That unearned run went on to be the game winner as Hunter Bigge retired Columbus in order in the bottom of the ninth to secure the victory.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa starter Dan Straily set a season high for strikeouts in a game with seven. He finished with a final line of 5.2 innings, four hits, two earned runs, and no walks to go along with the seven strikeouts.

- Edwin Escobar was credited with the win after tossing 2.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts in a relief appearance.

- Hunter Bigge earned his first save of the season with his scoreless inning of work. Iowa now has 16 saves a team in 2024.

Iowa and Columbus will close out their six-game series tomorrow with first pitch from Huntington Park slated for 12:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

##CUBS##

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.