Bisons Unable to Overcome Late Worcester Rally

June 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY- The Buffalo Bisons strong pitching was not enough to overcome the Worcester Red Sox four-run rally in a 4-2 loss Saturday night at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second that started with a wild pitch that Orelvis Martinez capitalized for the first run of the game. Another run would be added after three straight walks with Michael Turconi scoring home in the process.

Bisons starting pitcher Andrew Bash was crucial in keeping the lead for the ballclub. He was suffocating the Red Sox hitting crew for much of the game. Bash was a workhorse throwing 95 pitches, giving up no hits, one run and notching eight strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work. He would be relieved by Mike Mayers in the top of the sixth inning.

Eric Swanson, Brandon Eisert and Connor Cooke would all pitch an inning of relief Saturday night with Eisert and Cooke notching a strikeout each. The pitching for Buffalo would help keep the game within reach throughout the night.

Worcester's pitching staff was strong as well Saturday night, with Chase Shugart and Richard Fitts leading the way. Shugart accounted for seven strikeouts while only giving up one hit. Fitts notched five strikeouts. The two made up for twelve of the Red Sox 15 total strikeouts.

After four scoreless innings the WooSox would rally with four unanswered runs starting with a two run double from Niko Kavadas that scored Chase Meidroth and Nick Yorke. Two more runs were scored in the top of the eighth with another two-run double Kavadas that scored Yorke and Matthew Lugo.

Kavadas would ultimately drive in the winning runs in the 4-2 win over Buffalo. He would finish with two hits in four at bats and four RBIs.

Alan Roden collected his first career Triple-A hit when he hit an opposite field base hit for the Bisons in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Martinez notched three hits in four at-bats while also scoring a run. Steward Berroa would also add an RBI in four plate appearances in the loss to Worcester Saturday night.

The six-game series with the Red Sox will conclude Sunday afternoon with the first pitch expected for 1:05 pm.

