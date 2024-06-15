Cook Shines As Tides Clinch Series Split With Win

NORFOLK, Va --- The Norfolk Tides (35-33) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (35-33), 6-2, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk clinches the series split with their third win of the week and can win the series with a win Sunday.

The Tides blasted out of the gates with two runs in the first inning. Connor Norby led the game off with a single and later scored when Billy Cook blasted a two-run homer to go up 2-0.

Memphis was able to tie the game up in the third with two runs themselves. They were able to load the bases with no outs and Matt Koperniak hit into an RBI ground out to score the first run. Jordan Walker would tie the game with an RBI single to make it 2-2.

Norfolk responded right away however when Blake Hunt knocked an RBI single. They would respond with another two runs in the fifth when Daniel Johnson knocked an RBI double, then scored on an error to make it 5-2.

Julio Teheran was the starter for Norfolk and earned a quality start. He went 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on four his and three walks while striking out four. He threw 96 pitches, 63 for strikes.

Heston Kjerstad added some insurance for the Tides in the bottom of the seventh when he hit a solo home run. It was his 15th of the season and his first since June 2 vs. Gwinnett.

The bullpen was strong for the Tides following Teheran's start. Luis Gonzalez pitched 2.0 scoreless innings, retiring six-of-seven batters faced with two strikeouts. Corbin Martin closed the game with a scoreless inning, including a strikeout, to close out the 6-2 win.

Tomorrow is the series finale, with RHP Dean Kremer (0-0, -.--) scheduled to throw for Norfolk on MLB Rehab while RHP Adam Kloffenstein (3-4, 4.18) will pitch for Memphis. First pitch at 1:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

Billy's Cookin: Leading the Tides offense tonight was Billy Cook, who went 3-for-3 with three runs, a triple, a home run, two RBI and a walk...it was his 15th multi-hit game of the season, including his fifth with three hits...Cook has reached base safely in seven straight games, batting .429 (12-for-28) with 11 runs, a triple, four home runs, 11 RBI and five walks while slashing .515/.929/1.444...for the month of June, Cook ranks third among International League leaders in RBI (14).

