SWB Game Notes - June 15

June 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (40-27) @ Rochester Red Wings (34-31)

Game 68 | Road Game 38 | Innovative Field | Saturday, June 15, 2024 | First Pitch 6:45 PM

LHP Edgar Barclay (3-4, 6.51) vs RHP Spenser Watkins (3-2, 4.43)

GERRIT COLE'S COMEBACK - Yankees Ace made his third rehab appearance last night, his first with the RailRiders. The reigning Cy Young winner tossed 4.1 innings allowing just two hits and an unearned run. He did not issue any free passes while striking out ten. On his way back from right elbow inflammation. Cole pitched a season high 70 offerings. He was initially placed on the Injured List on March 28 and begin his comeback on June 4, pitching in two outings with Double-A Somerset.

PITCHING STAFF POWER: RailRiders have the best pitching staff earned run average on the week despite losing the past two contests. The team holds a 1.56 average in four games with 34.2 innings pitched. They have allowed just six earned runs while striking out 38.

STRIKEOUT SAGE: After Gerrit Cole struck out ten in his Major League rehab assignment last night, the RailRiders went on to record a season-high 16K's in the game. Oddanier Mosqueda added three, while Duane Underwood, Jr. had a pair and Phil Bickford notched one of his own. The RailRiders pitching staff had two other games this season where they had 15K performances.

DUANE'S WORLD- Duane Underwood Jr. has worked a 1.52 ERA in 18 appearances. In 23.2 innings, he has allowed just four earned runs and none in the month of June. The righty has inherited eight runners this season and hasn't allowed any to score. Underwood, Jr. has two wins and two saves, while striking out double what he has walked. The Yankees signed him as a minor league free agent in December after spending parts of six seasons with the Cubs and Pirates in the big leagues.

MAN ON THE RUN- The RailRiders added four more steals last night, good for second in the International League with 80 on the season. Brandon Lockridge leads all players with 21, while Caleb Durbin has 20 however they are both currently on the Injured List. Eighteen players have at least one to total 96 on the summer. Last year, SWB set a record in steals in one season with 174 taken.

WALK-OFF WOES- SWB was walked-off for the fourth time this season last night. The team conversely has had five walk off victories, including one in May against Rochester.

EGREGIOUS ERRORS- Last night, the two teams made a combined five miscues in the game. The RailRiders had one each, the first from Jasson Domínguez and Ben Rice in Triple-A. The team has totaled 53 errors, while Rochester has only 40, which is second least in all of the International league.

A DOWNS DRIVE- Jeter Downs smacked his seventh home run of the season yesterday, for the team's 69th of the season. The team has hit 41 homers on the road and 28 in the confines of PNC Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.