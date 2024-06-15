Stripers Walk off Nashville as Baldwin and Alvarez Jr. Continue Impressive Starts
June 15, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Atlanta Braves' No. 11 prospect Drake Baldwin drew a bases loaded walk in the 10th inning to secure a come-from-behind 4-3 win for the Gwinnett Stripers (33-35) over the Nashville Sounds (35-33) on Saturday night at Coolray Field. Baldwin also hit a game-tying home run in the sixth inning while Braves' No. 6 prospect Nacho Alvarez Jr. went 4-for-4.
Decisive Plays: After Dylan Dodd opened with four scoreless innings, a two-run homer by Eric Haase staked Nashville to a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning. Baldwin hit an opposite field laser home run (2) to left field to even the score at 2-2 in the sixth. In the top of the 10th, Haase delivered Nashville a 3-2 lead on an RBI single off Daysbel Hernandez (W, 3-0). Forrest Wall singled through the left side to tie the game in the home half. With the bases loaded and one out, Baldwin drew a walk in a 3-2 count to score Luke Williams and send the Stripers to a walk-off 4-3 win.
Key Contributors: Baldwin (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs), Alvarez (4-for-4, 2B, BB), and Wall (1-for-5, RBI) drove the offense for Gwinnett and provided clutch at-bats. Brian Moran (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO) delivered valuable relief innings. For Nashville, Haase was the offense, going 2-for-3 with the homer and three RBIs.
Noteworthy: Baldwin notched his first career Triple-A walk-off RBI and became the fourth different player in Gwinnett history to do so with a walk. Williams extended his hitting streak to 14 games, which is the longest active streak in the International League. Alvarez Jr. is batting .500 (9-for-18) with two doubles, two home runs, and seven RBIs through four games in his Triple-A career.
Next Game (Sunday, June 16): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 1:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP Taylor Widener (3-4, 5.80 ERA) will start for Gwinnett against LHP Aaron Ashby (1-3, 7.40 ERA) for the Sounds. It's Sunday Funday presented by Country Financial at Coolray Field, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases. Fans can also purchase a Father's Day Buffet pack for $42.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 15, 2024
- Stripers Walk off Nashville as Baldwin and Alvarez Jr. Continue Impressive Starts - Gwinnett Stripers
- WooSox Rally to Defeat Bisons, 4-2 - Worcester Red Sox
- Manning Shows off New Slider in Front of Sellout Crowd - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Ends Losing Skid, Defeats Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings Soar Over RailRiders for Third-Straight Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Unable to Overcome Late Worcester Rally - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians Extend Win Streak In 6-2 Victory Over Jumbo Shrimp - Indianapolis Indians
- Dobnak Joins Two Exclusive Clubs with 10 K, 100 Pitch Performance as Saints Win Fifth Straight 3-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Early Lead Not Enough in 6-2 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Lose Tight Contest Versus Stripers in Extra Innings - Nashville Sounds
- Louisville Falls 3-1 in Pitcher's Duel Against St. Paul - Louisville Bats
- Knights Beat the Bulls 6-4 on Saturday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Mets' Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to IronPigs on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Cook Shines As Tides Clinch Series Split With Win - Norfolk Tides
- Big Fourth Inning Keys Knights Past Bulls, 6-4 - Durham Bulls
- Trio of Homers Backs a Phenomenal Tyler Phillips Outing for a 'Pigs Victory - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Walker Smacks Two Hits, Drives in Run in Memphis Loss at Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- RailRiders' Skid Continues with 7-3 Setback to Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 15 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 15 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Walk off Nashville as Baldwin and Alvarez Jr. Continue Impressive Starts
- Elder Dominates and Stripers' Offense Explodes for Four Homers in 12-0 Rout of Nashville
- Home Runs by Alvarez Jr., Tromp Help Stripers Clip Nashville 8-7
- Winans' Scoreless Gem Spoiled by Late Nashville Surge as Stripers Lose 4-2
- Stripers Erupt Late to Put Away Nashville 13-9 in High-Scoring Bout