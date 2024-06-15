Knights Beat the Bulls 6-4 on Saturday Night

(DURHAM, NC) - The Charlotte Knights used a six-run fourth inning to spark a 6-4 win over the Durham Bulls on Saturday night in game five of the six-game series from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC. It was Charlotte's second win of the series and it stopped Durham's three-game win streak.

Charlotte's six-run fourth inning was highlighted by a bases-clearing double by Mark Payton, who drove home three of the six runs in the frame. Payton finished the game with two hits and a game-high three RBI to help lead the Knights to victory. The six-run inning pushed the Knights ahead of the Bulls, who took the first lead of the game with three runs in the bottom of the first inning off Charlotte starter Cory Abbott.

Abbott earned his second start of the season with the Knights and third overall this season. He allowed three runs on three hits over 3.2 innings pitched. RHP Chase Plymell (2-0, 2.56) earned the win out of Charlotte's bullpen in relief of Abbott. Plymell gave up one run over 3.1 strong innings. RHP Aaron McGarity earned his third save of the season after he tossed two shutout innings in relief.

Overall, the Knights held the Bulls to four runs on seven hits for the game five win. The Knights, who now lead the season series, 6-5, will have a chance to split this six-game series with a win on Sunday.

The Knights will conclude the six-game road series with a 5:05 p.m. game against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) on Sunday evening from Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 5:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com.

