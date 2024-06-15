Indians Extend Win Streak In 6-2 Victory Over Jumbo Shrimp

June 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Indianapolis Indians notched their third consecutive victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday night at 121 Financial Ballpark, 6-2.

After a two-run double off the bat of Jonah Bride gave Jacksonville (30-38) an early advantage in the bottom of the first frame, Andrés Alvarez smacked a bases-loaded, two-run single to center to tie the contest at two apiece. In the next at-bat, Liover Peguero followed with a go-ahead RBI single to give Indianapolis (29-37) a lead they would not relinquish.

The Indians' offense continued rolling with a pair of solo home runs from Matt Gorski and Joshua Palacios in the fourth and eighth innings, respectively. Palacios' long ball was his first of the season. Following a four-pitch walk issued to Jake Lamb and a double courtesy of Gorski, a sacrifice fly from Canaan-Smith Njigba plated Lamb to tally the game's final run.

In his Pirates organization debut, Luis Cessa tossed 3.0 innings, allowing two runs on three hits. Isaac Mattson (W, 1-1), Brady Feigl and Brent Honeywell combined for 6.0 innings of shutout baseball, yielding five hits and striking out six, with five of the punchouts coming from Mattson. Jonathan Bermúdez (L, 1-1) worked 4.0 innings on the mound for Jacksonville, surrendering four runs on four hits with four strikeouts.

Indianapolis and Jacksonville will meet for the final time this season tomorrow afternoon at 3:05 PM ET. RHP Daulton Jefferies (1-1, 6.10) will take the hill for the Indians and RHP Kyle Tyler (3-2, 3.32) will counter for the Jumbo Shrimp.

