Early Lead Not Enough in 6-2 Loss

June 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite an early lead in the first, the Indianapolis Indians plated six unanswered runs in a 6-2 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Saturday night in front of 7,380 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Trailing 2-0 in the top of the second, Jake Lamb drew a leadoff walk. Two batters later, Grant Koch walked, moving Lamb to second base. Mike Jarvis drew the third walk of the inning, loading the bases for the Indians (29-37). Andrés Alvarez capitalized on the opportunity with a base hit, scoring Lamb and Koch, to tie the game at two. Liover Peguero continued the momentum with the second hit of the inning, bringing home Jarvis to give Indianapolis a 3-2 lead.

The Indians extended their lead in the top of the fourth inning. Matt Gorski (13) homered to left field, extending Indianapolis' lead to 4-2.

The Indians struck again three innings later. Joshua Palacios (1) homered off of Jacksonville (30-38) reliever Devin Smeltzer. Jake Lamb walked two batters later and Gorski doubled. In the ensuing at-bat, Canaan Smith-Njigba hit a sac fly, scoring Lamb

In the bottom of the first, Javier Sanoja drew a leadoff walk off Indianapolis' starting pitcher Luis Cessa. Griffin Conine doubled, sending Sanoja to third base. With runners in scoring position, Jonah Bride doubled home both Sanoja and Conine, giving the Jumbo Shrimp an early 2-0 lead.

Jacksonville and Indianapolis conclude their series Sunday with first pitch slated for 3:05 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp will hand the ball to RHP Kyle Tyler (3-2, 3.32) against Indianapolis RHP Daulton Jefferies (1-1, 6.10 ERA). Coverage begins at 2:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and espn690.com.

Gates open at 2 p.m. for Father's Day and Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday. On Father's Day and a Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday free pre-game activities like a catch on the field, face painting and balloon animals, as well as postgame kids round the bases.

