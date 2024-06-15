Early Lead Not Enough in 6-2 Loss
June 15, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite an early lead in the first, the Indianapolis Indians plated six unanswered runs in a 6-2 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Saturday night in front of 7,380 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Trailing 2-0 in the top of the second, Jake Lamb drew a leadoff walk. Two batters later, Grant Koch walked, moving Lamb to second base. Mike Jarvis drew the third walk of the inning, loading the bases for the Indians (29-37). Andrés Alvarez capitalized on the opportunity with a base hit, scoring Lamb and Koch, to tie the game at two. Liover Peguero continued the momentum with the second hit of the inning, bringing home Jarvis to give Indianapolis a 3-2 lead.
The Indians extended their lead in the top of the fourth inning. Matt Gorski (13) homered to left field, extending Indianapolis' lead to 4-2.
The Indians struck again three innings later. Joshua Palacios (1) homered off of Jacksonville (30-38) reliever Devin Smeltzer. Jake Lamb walked two batters later and Gorski doubled. In the ensuing at-bat, Canaan Smith-Njigba hit a sac fly, scoring Lamb
In the bottom of the first, Javier Sanoja drew a leadoff walk off Indianapolis' starting pitcher Luis Cessa. Griffin Conine doubled, sending Sanoja to third base. With runners in scoring position, Jonah Bride doubled home both Sanoja and Conine, giving the Jumbo Shrimp an early 2-0 lead.
Jacksonville and Indianapolis conclude their series Sunday with first pitch slated for 3:05 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp will hand the ball to RHP Kyle Tyler (3-2, 3.32) against Indianapolis RHP Daulton Jefferies (1-1, 6.10 ERA). Coverage begins at 2:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and espn690.com.
Gates open at 2 p.m. for Father's Day and Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday. On Father's Day and a Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday free pre-game activities like a catch on the field, face painting and balloon animals, as well as postgame kids round the bases.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 15, 2024
- Stripers Walk off Nashville as Baldwin and Alvarez Jr. Continue Impressive Starts - Gwinnett Stripers
- WooSox Rally to Defeat Bisons, 4-2 - Worcester Red Sox
- Manning Shows off New Slider in Front of Sellout Crowd - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Ends Losing Skid, Defeats Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings Soar Over RailRiders for Third-Straight Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Unable to Overcome Late Worcester Rally - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians Extend Win Streak In 6-2 Victory Over Jumbo Shrimp - Indianapolis Indians
- Dobnak Joins Two Exclusive Clubs with 10 K, 100 Pitch Performance as Saints Win Fifth Straight 3-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Early Lead Not Enough in 6-2 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Lose Tight Contest Versus Stripers in Extra Innings - Nashville Sounds
- Louisville Falls 3-1 in Pitcher's Duel Against St. Paul - Louisville Bats
- Knights Beat the Bulls 6-4 on Saturday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Mets' Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to IronPigs on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Cook Shines As Tides Clinch Series Split With Win - Norfolk Tides
- Big Fourth Inning Keys Knights Past Bulls, 6-4 - Durham Bulls
- Trio of Homers Backs a Phenomenal Tyler Phillips Outing for a 'Pigs Victory - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Walker Smacks Two Hits, Drives in Run in Memphis Loss at Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- RailRiders' Skid Continues with 7-3 Setback to Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 15 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 15 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.