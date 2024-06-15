Trio of Homers Backs a Phenomenal Tyler Phillips Outing for a 'Pigs Victory

June 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Syracuse, N.Y. - Tyler Phillips stymied the Syracuse Mets (41-26) for seven masterful innings and his offense supported him with three long balls as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (29-37) earned a 4-2 victory on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Scoreless going into the second inning, Cody Roberts singled with two outs ahead of Nick Podkul who launched the first homer of the day for the 'Pigs. The two-run shot was Podkul's sixth of the season.

In the fourth, Aramis Garcia delivered a homer to begin the frame, his sixth of the season and third of the week. Jim Haley came up next and went yard as well to make it back-to-back jacks. For Haley it was his third of the year and marked the second time this season the 'Pigs hit back-to-back homers.

The Mets couldn't generate any offense against Phillips until the seventh. With runners at the corners and nobody out, Rhylan Thomas legged out a fielder's choice to bring home the Mets first run of the game. Later in the frame, Yolmer Sanchez roped a double down the rightfield line to score Thomas to cut the 'Pigs lead to 4-2.

The 'Pigs bullpen came on for Phillips and fired scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth to secure the win. Tyler Gilbert struck out three in the eighth, while Max Lazar (S, 6) struck out two in the ninth, working around a single. Lazar has now thrown 13 consecutive scoreless innings.

Phillips (7-3) worked seven innings in total to get the win for the 'Pigs, allowing just two runs on four hits and a walk, striking out seven.

Joey Lucchesi (4-3) took the loss for the Mets, allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks, striking out two in 5.1 innings.

The 'Pigs and Mets wrap up their series on Sunday, June 16 with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. Mick Abel (1-6, 6.31) is slated to go for the IronPigs while Syracuse hands the ball to Blade Tidwell (0-1, 4.76)

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.