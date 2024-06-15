Walker Smacks Two Hits, Drives in Run in Memphis Loss at Norfolk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game road trip and a six-game series with a 6-2 loss at the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore) on Saturday night at Harbor Park in Norfolk.

Right fielder Jordan Walker led the way for the Memphis offense with a 2-for-3 night. The right-handed hitter added an RBI single in the third inning, smacked a double and reached base three times. Designated hitter Nick Dunn finished the game 3-for-4 with a double.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (3-7) allowed three runs on five hits, walked two and struck out seven in 4.0 innings pitched. Nick Raquet was the only Redbirds pitcher to not allow a run in the loss. The left-handed pitcher struck out two in an inning out of the bullpen.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, June 18 with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.

