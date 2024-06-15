RailRiders' Skid Continues with 7-3 Setback to Rochester

June 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

(ROCHESTER, NY) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 7-3 to the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday night. Despite a four-hit three-run fourth, the team dropped their third straight.

Rochester's Jack Dunn had a leadoff home run on the first pitch delivered from Edgar Barclay. The Red Wings added another in the third for a 2-0 lead. Carter Kieboom smoked a double and Jack Dunn singled him home.

It was the next frame where the RailRiders got their first hit and runs. Jasson Domínguez started it off with a single and immediately stole second. Ben Rice had an RBI knock to get the team on the board. Carlos Narvaez followed with a run scoring double tying things up. Then T.J. Rumfield recorded the fourth straight hit with a run scoring single for a 3-2 advantage.

In the sixth inning, Pennsylvania-native Travis Blakenhorn earned a free pass to start things off. Alex Call had an RBI single to tie things up at 3-3. With the bases loaded, Clayton Andrews was called out of the bullpen. A wild pitch from the southpaw allowed the go ahead run to score.

Rochester tacked on three more in the next frame. Matt Sauer took over with two outs and no one on. He let up four straight hits, including a two-run double off the bat of Carter Kieboom, before striking out Stone Garrett to end the frame. It was 7-3 Red Wings.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre wrap up their series against Rochester on Sunday at Innovative Field. The teams showcase Tuesday's matchup with Yoendrys Gómez against Jackson Rutledge with first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM. SWB returns home to PNC Field on June 18 to face Buffalo. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 40-28

