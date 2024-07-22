Purple Game, Purple Game, Highlight Saints July 23-28 Homestand

July 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Top O' The Morning To Ya. It's been two long weeks since we took the field at CHS Field. But we're going to make you green with envy now that we're back. If green isn't a good color on you, maybe a princely promotion with some purple is your speed. We all have rough days, but ruff days help us all get through those difficult times. Even if you're not feeling like yourself, we'll prop you up because we plan on twinning for six days during the July 23-28 homestand.

Tuesday, July 23 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals), 7:07 p.m. - Minnesota Twins Night with co-branded Saints/Twins tumbler giveaway (1,000) presented by CHS

Saints/Twins. Twins/Saints. We've been joined together since 2021 and the future stars of the Minnesota Twins can be seen at CHS Field 75 times during the season. Since the 2021 season, a total of 21 St. Paul Saints players have gotten their first ever Major League call up, joining the Twins and making a major impact. We celebrate this incredible partnership on Minnesota Twins Night, with the first 1,000 fans received a co-branded Saints/Twins tumbler brought to you by CHS. This season alone Austin Martin, Jair Camargo, David Festa, and Brooks Lee have made their rookie debuts with the Twins. Visit all the places the Twins play this season on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, July 24 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 1:07 p.m. - Wednesday at Bernie's with appearances from the Power Trip Morning Show on KFAN and Terry Kiser who player Bernie in Weekend at Bernie's with Wednesday at Bernie's Poster Giveaway (1,000)

There is no better group of people to come together on a day when doing nothing is the name of the game as we ask you to skip out on work and enjoy an afternoon at the ballpark. Every weekday afternoon game during the season is some form of "skip work" with the Saints, but you can learn how to make your mark while appearing to do next to nothing at today's game. There are no better slackers in the Twin Cities than the gang from one of the most popular morning shows in the country and, while they should be working, Cory Cove, Chris Hawkey, and Paul "Meatsauce" Lambert are skipping out of the iHeart studios to take in a St. Paul Saints game. The morning show hosts will have their hands all over the Saints entertainment that afternoon. They're bringing their friend along with them. A man who has more than 140 acting credits to his name, but maybe none more notable than a character that spent most of the movie dead. That's right Terry Kiser, who portrayed Bernie Lomax in Weekend at Bernie's and Weekend at Bernie's II, joins the Power Trip gang on a day you won't want to miss. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Wednesday at Bernie's poster. A special ticket package is available at saints-tickets.com with the password: Bernie. For $40 gets you a roaming ticket, plus an exclusive meet and greet with the guests of honor, and a Saints Wednesday at Bernie's T-Shirt. Find out all the places you can bring your lifeless boss on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, July 25 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:07 p.m. - Irish Night presented by Hamline University

We all become a little, or a lot, Irish in March during St. Patrick's Day, but our European friends are known for more than just an imbibing good time. Come find out all the unique facts on Irish Night presented by Hamline University. We can all thank the Irish for dressing up in October as Halloween was originally an Irish celebration. The number of countries in the world with a musical instrument as a national symbol: 1. That's right, Ireland uses an Irish harp as their national symbol. The Irish's strong folk tradition has provided us with song to Irish dance and to poetry. Let's not forget leprechauns, who were mischievous little fairies, while the shamrock (or clover) was traditionally a symbol for the Catholic Holy Trinity. Throughout the game fans can bid on the player worn jersey's and go home with a special piece of memorabilia. Of course, Irish pubs are an important part of life and that's perfect on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, July 26 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:07 p.m. - Purple Game with Post-Game Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy

Back in 2016 we hosted One Last Purple Game and "promised" we would never do it again. You know us though, if we think a promotion is worthy of coming out of retirement then we're going to do it. Plus, we were the team that did the original Purple Game way back in 2008. Then, we did it again in 2014 and of course we had to do it in 2016 as a tribute. The Saints will recreate those three magical nights as players will don special Purple jersey's.. Throughout the game fans can bid on the player worn jersey's and go home with a special piece of memorabilia. Along with the special uniforms, the entire night will feature Prince songs, including a Post Game Fireworks, powered by Xcel Energy, which will be accompanied by Prince songs with the fireworks in the color Purple. You won't leave empty handed as Xcel Energy will provide an LED Nightlight giveaway upon your exit of the game.

Saturday, July 27 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:37 p.m. - Native American Heritage Night presented by Treasure Island Resort and Casino

Fun fact: the first Native American to don a baseball jersey was Louis Sockalexis of the in 1897 for the Cleveland Spiders. One of the more famous Native American ballplayers from Minnesota is Hall of Famer Chief Bender, who tied a record by throwing three complete games in a single World Series. Learn that and much more as we present Native American Heritage Night, with the Prairie Island Indian Community, presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino. Join us as we celebrate Native American culture and history through music, dance, language, food, and so much more. In all, 52 Native Americans have played in the Major Leagues, including former Boston Red Sox and New York Yankee, Jacoby Ellsbury (Navajo). Overall, there are 562 recognized Indian tribes, bands, nations, pueblos, rancherias, communities, and Native Villages in the U.S and we celebrate them all. The Saints will wear a unique jersey that were specially designed by the Prairie Island Indian Community to include traditional Dakota patterns. The jerseys will be autographed and auctioned online during the game with proceeds benefiting the Division of Indian Work. What better way to celebrate than on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, July 28 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 2:07 p.m. - Dog Day Presented by Chuck & Don's

Not one. Not two. Not three. Wait, yes three opportunities to bring your four-legged friend out to a game this season and this is your second chance. Ain't Nothin But A Hound Dog on these days as the Saints encourage everyone to bring out their canine friends on Dog Day presented by Chuck & Don's. Whether you bring the dog to the game, or your dog brings you, there will be plenty of fun for both. Fire hydrants will adorn the concourse, but only for the dogs, and various contests will go on during the night including which owner looks most like their dog and which owner can sit, stay, and roll-over on command. Make sure man's best friend is on a leash, and hold on tight, because when a foul ball is hit there will be a mad dash to get the ball. The dog is a big part of the family, so it's only fitting that it's a Cub Family Sunday and kids can run the bases following the game.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershow (September 21) is an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.