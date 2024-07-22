Syracuse Sweeps Rochester with 4-3 Win on Sunday Afternoon
July 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets beat the Rochester Red Wings, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon. The win completed Syracuse's three-game sweep over Rochester, and the Mets have now won seven of their last eight games.
Syracuse (60-35, 14-7) got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning. With Austin Allen at third base, and Yolmer Sanchez at second, Rhylan Thomas lined a singled into left field, scoring Allen for a 1-0 Mets lead.
Rochester (51-43, 13-8) was quick to respond in the top of the third. Stone Garrett led off with a single. After Erick Mejia struck out, Dylan Crews hit a two-run home run over the wall in left-center field to give the Red Wings a 2-1 edge.
The Mets regained the lead in the sixth. Allen doubled and Sanchez walked, but Matt O'Neill bunted into a fielder's choice where Allen was out at third, Sanchez moved to second, and O'Neill reached first. Thomas lined out, but Pablo Reyes walked to load the bases. Luke Ritter followed with a single into center field that scored Sanchez and O'Neill to give Syracuse a 3-2 advantage. Ritter now has 68 RBIs which is a career high and leads the International League.
The Red Wings tied the game back up in the top of the eighth. With Darren Baker at third, Brady House at first, and two outs, Brady Lindsly hit the ball to the perfect spot towards shortstop for an infield single, scoring Baker, knotting the game, 3-3.
Syracuse responded with a powerful swing in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs and nobody on base, O'Neill worked a full count against Rochester reliever Rico Garcia. On the seventh pitch of the at-bat, O'Neill swung at lifted the ball over the right-field wall for a go-ahead home run that gave Syracuse a 4-3 lead and the eventual win.
The Mets have an off day on Monday before beginning a two-week road trip on Tuesday. Syracuse's road trip starts in Buffalo with a six-game series. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:35 p.m.
