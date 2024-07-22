Mud Hens Weekly No. 17: July 22, 2024

July 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Overall Record: 42-53, 9th, 19.5 GB, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 5 Losses

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

July 19 vs. St. Paul (8-6 Loss)

July 20 vs. St. Paul (11-3 Loss)

July 21 vs. St. Paul (10-3 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

July 23 vs. Louisville (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

July 24 vs. Louisville (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

July 25 vs. Louisville (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

July 26 vs. Louisville (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

July 27 vs. Louisville (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

July 28 vs. Louisville (2:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

MUD HENS NOTES

Knocking off rust: The Toledo Mud Hens came out of the All-Star Break looking to knock off some rust after having four consecutive off days. Their comeback fall short on Friday (8-6 loss), then the Hens endured a pair of tough losses on Saturday (11-3) and Sunday (10-3).

Flashy Friday: The Toledo Mud Hens pitching staff posted a flashy 16 strikeouts in Friday's loss against St. Paul. Lael Lockhart carved six strikeouts as the starter. Brenan Hanifee fanned five in his 2.0 innings (against 6 total batters), while Devin Sweet punched out three batters and PJ Poulin made two Saints whiff for a dominating 16-punchout affair.

The Jung buck: Infielder Jace Jung has been hot since his return from the Injured List. Jung has collected nine hits over his last six games, going 9-25 (.360) with two home runs and six RBI with one double and three walks.

How Sweet it is: Reliever Devin Sweet continues to pitch well for the Hens from the bullpen as he is currently tied for the team lead in wins with 5 (Bryan Sammons and Andrew Velazquez). In just 48.1 innings this season, he has struck out 72 batters which is second most on the team (Sammons 76) while his three saves is also tied for the Hens best.

A new week: The Toledo Mud Hens will kick off their final home series of July on Tuesday when the Louisville Bats come into Fifth Third Field. The Hens and Bats will play at 7:05 p.m. for almost the entirety of the series, as the only non-7:05 p.m. start comes on Sunday with a first pitch at 2:05 p.m.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Jace Jung (5-12, 2 RBI, 2B, R, 2 BB, 3 K)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Brenan Hanifee (3.0 IP, H, R, ER, HR, 5 K)

