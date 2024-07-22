Watch the SpongeBob SquarePants Movie at Truist Field on Saturday, July 27

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- On Saturday, July 27, Truist Field, the home of the Charlotte Knights, will welcome fans of all ages for a special "Food and Film Night" presented by Coke Zero Sugar. The event is open to the public and will feature the popular "The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie" on the Truist Field video board beginning at 7:30 p.m.

All proceeds from this event will benefit Charlotte Knights Charities.

Tickets will be on sale until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

Gates will open at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are $29.95 per person and include three food offerings in the admission price -- Krabby Patty Wagon (burger), ice cream sundae and popcorn. Children two years old and under will receive free admission (food not included).

Seating will be available for all fans on the outfield grass of Truist Field. Additionally, fans are welcome to bring in a blanket with them to sit on the outfield grass to enjoy the 2004 movie.

