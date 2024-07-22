Plates Fall to Salt Potatoes in Duel of the Dishes

July 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester failed to salvage the series and Syracuse completed the three-game sweep in the finale Sunday afternoon, 4-3 in a back-and-forth contest. CF Dylan Crews' fourth Triple-A home run gave Rochester an early lead in the third, and C Brady Lindsly and RF Travis Blankenhorn combined for four hits, two doubles and an RBI to lead the offense. RHP Ty Tice and LHP Tim Cate both turned in scoreless outings with the pair not allowing a hit in the two innings they recorded.

With one out in the bottom of the second frame, DH Austin Allen worked a walk to set up 2B Yolmer Sánchez. He sliced a base hit into shallow left-field, and the following batter, C Matt O'Neill grounded out but advanced the runners to second and third. CF Rhylan Thomas then smacked a line drive that dropped into left-field to score Allen from third and give the Salt Potatoes a 1-0 lead.

LF Stone Garrett flared a base hit into shallow right-center field to lead off the top of the third inning for Rochester. Dylan Crews then hammered a 1-1 changeup deep over the wall in left-center field to pull the Plates ahead, 2-1. The 409-foot shot marked the LSU product's fourth since his Triple-A promotion on June 18.

Austin Allen pulled a ball down the first base line into the right-field corner for a double to lead off the bottom half of the sixth frame. In the next plate appearance, Sánchez walked to put runners on first and second with no outs for Syracuse. After a failed bunt and a line out, SS Pablo Reyes worked a full count for a free pass to load the bases. The next batter, LF Luke Ritter drove two runs in with a line drive to shallow center field and pushed the Mets ahead, 3-2.

In the top of the eighth, 1B Joey Meneses beat out a throw to first base for an infield base-hit. 3B Brady House blooped a ball to shallow right field to put runners on first and second. After a groundout advanced pinch runner 2B Darren Baker to third, Brady Lindsly plated him on a scorching grounder to the shortstop and tied the score at three.

After a successful Rochester pitch out recorded the second out of the eighth, Syracuse backstop Matt O'Neill launched a solo home run to regain the edge over the Plates, 4-3.

Rochester looked to overcome the one run deficit in the top of the ninth, but came up short despite a lead off double from 2B Erick Mejia. He was stranded at third base, and the Plates fell to Syracuse for a third-straight time, 4-3. This is the first time this season Rochester has been swept in a series.

RHP Thaddeus Ward toed the rubber for the Plates this afternoon. The right-hander spun 4.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits while striking out five and walking four. Ty Tice was called on for the fifth inning. In his third appearance for Rochester this season, Tice turned in a hitless frame, while striking out one and walking two. RHP Amos Willingham took the ball next for Rochester. The Georgia Tech product allowed two runs over 1.0 innings on two hits, while walking two. Tim Cate was next out of the bullpen for the Plates, and spun a perfect inning on seven pitches before turning the ball over to RHP Rico Garcia. The Hawaii native allowed an earned run on three hits across 1.0 innings of work, while striking out one and walking one.

Sunday afternoon's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to CF Dylan Crews. The Nationals top prospect extended his hitting streak to a team-best eight consecutive games, going 1-for-3 with his fourth home run, a two-run shot while adding a pair of walks. Since his streak began on July 5, Crews is hitting .303 (10-for-33) with a .439 on-base percentage.

Rochester will take Monday off to return home for a two week homestand, beginning with a six-game set against Lehigh Valley beginning Tuesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

