3rd Annual "Police vs. Fire Baseball Classic," Presented by Country Bank, Scheduled for Monday, September 16, at Polar Park

July 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - On Monday, September 16, the day after the Worcester Red Sox' home season finale, Worcester Police Officers and Worcester Firefighters will take the field at Polar Park in the third annual "Police vs. Fire Baseball Classic," presented by Country Bank. The annual procession from St. John's Church to Polar Park begins at approximately 5:30 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. Gates open at 4:30.

Tickets are on sale now for $10 at polarpark.com/policefire. Proceeds benefit the Worcester Firefighters Memorials Care Fund, which supports the families of fallen Worcester firefighters.

When purchasing tickets, fans have the option to enter the code "POLICE" or "FIRE." The team that produces the most ticket sales will enjoy a 2025 home WooSox game from a luxury suite, generously donated by Country Bank.

The winners of the game receive a trophy on the field post-game, and the Worcester Fire Department will accept a check from the WooSox Foundation to the Memorials Care Fund.

At the second annual game August 27, 2023, $15,750 was raised for Why Me & Sherry's House, which provides resources and support to children battling cancer and their families.

At the inaugural game September 26, 2022, $15,680 was raised for the Manny 267 Foundation, which honors and celebrates the life of the late Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia, who made the ultimate sacrifice June 4, 2021, when he heroically dove into Green Hill Pond to attempt to save a drowning teenage boy.

The Worcester Firefighters Memorials Care Fund was created following the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Co. fire, which occurred nearly 25 years ago on December 3, 1999, at 266 Franklin St. The tragedy claimed the lives of six brave firefighters from the Worcester Fire Department, known as the Worcester 6: Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. Timothy Jackson Sr., Lt. James Lyons III, and firefighters Jermiah Lucey, Paul Brotherton, and Joseph McGuirk.

Since the Worcester 6, three more Worcester firefighters have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty: Jon Davies, Christopher Roy, and Lt. Jason Menard.

To commemorate these fallen heroes, the WooSox have retired the number 6, and have created "Worcester 6" jerseys, with more than $60,000 having gone so far to the Worcester Firefighters Memorials Care Fund.

In 2023, the Worcester Police Officers defeated the Worcester Firefighters 14-3 in nine innings. In the inaugural game in 2022, Worcester Fire held a tense 3-2 lead over Worcester Police when the competitive game was called in the bottom of the second inning due to inclement weather; the Worcester Firefighters were therefore declared winners.

"Country Bank is proud to collaborate with the WooSox Foundation to present the third annual Police vs. Fire game," said Country Bank President Mary McGovern. "The Police vs. Fire event is filled with a special energy and highlights the true camaraderie between these two outstanding organizations. With a 1-1 record, we know this year's game will be an exciting one, and we are eagerly anticipating the rematch as much as they are."

