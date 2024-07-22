Red Wings Announce Inaugural Bud Light Ballpark Happy Hour at Innovative Field

Rochester, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are thrilled to introduce the inaugural Bud Light Ballpark Happy Hour at Innovative Field on Friday, September 13, from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM. This exciting event marks the first of its kind at Innovative Field and promises to be an unforgettable evening of live music and festivities. Proceeds will benefit the Golisano Children's Hospital

Highlighting the lineup are two dynamic acts: the energetic performances of the Skycoasters and the authentic Zac Brown Tribute Band (ZBTB). Their music will set the stage for a vibrant atmosphere, combining the best of entertainment and community spirit.

General admission tickets for the Bud Light Ballpark Happy Hour are priced at $10 per person, granting access to the captivating musical performances and the lively ambiance of Innovative Field. For groups seeking an enhanced experience, suites accommodating up to 16 guests are available for $500. This package includes a private suite with complimentary food and beverages, ensuring a premium setting to enjoy the evening.

Music enthusiasts can also indulge in the Club 3000 suite experience at $50 per ticket, which includes a suite ticket, access to an all-you-can-eat buffet, and a cash bar for added enjoyment.

Tickets for the Bud Light Ballpark Happy Hour will go on sale Monday, July 22. They can be purchased online at RedWingsBaseball.com, by calling 585-423-WING, or in person at the Innovative Field ticket office.

