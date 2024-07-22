Andruw Jones Appearance, Xmas in July, NASCAR Night & Two Fireworks Shows

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, July 23 to begin a 12-game homestand, starting with a six-game series versus the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, the Gwinnett Stripers. The homestand is highlighted by Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday with Tune Tuesday (July 23), Winning Wednesday and an appearance from former Bull and Braves All-Star outfielder Andruw Jones (July 24), Christmas in July on Dollar Dog Thursday featuring $1 Sahlen's hot dogs (July 25), Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux (July 26), NASCAR Night with Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World (July 27), and Sunday Fun Day with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist (July 28).

Tuesday, July 23 vs Gwinnett (6:35pm) - Game presented by Caring House

Tacos and Tallboys Tuesday: Fans can enjoy $2 tacos and $5 select tallboy canned beers during Tuesday night games at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Tune Tuesday: Tune Tuesday returns to the DBAP, featuring a special Disney Adult playlist

Wednesday, July 24 vs Gwinnett (6:35pm) - Game presented by Lenovo

Andruw Jones Appearance: Former Bull and Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones will be at Durham Bulls Athletic Park! Fans will be able to participate in a Player Meet and Greet with Jones from 5:30pm until 6:10pm. Game ticket is required, with no additional Meet & Greet ticket needed. Please note that fans will be limited to one autograph item per person to ensure as many fans as possible during this time period.

Winning Wednesday: It could be your lucky night at the DBAP, with extra chances to win prizes throughout the night at Wednesday evening games throughout the season. If the Bulls win, all fans in attendance will also have the chance to run the bases after the game!

Lenovo STEM Night: The Bulls and Lenovo during the game will be awarding one $5,000 scholarship to a student planning to major in a STEM based field

Thursday, July 25 vs Gwinnett (6:35pm) - Game presented by Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce

Christmas in July: Celebrate Christmas in July at Durham Bulls Athletic Park! Santa and Mrs. Claus will be here, along with the Grinch and Wool E. Claus!

Christmas in July Ticket Package: Gift yourself by adding on a Wool E. Claus Bobblehead with our Christmas in July Ticket Package! Ticket packages can be purchased.

Dollar Dog Thursday: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2024, with the exception of July 4.

Friday, July 26 vs Gwinnett (6:35pm) - Game presented by AMGEN

Blue Monster Appearance: Say hi to Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster, who is also scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux!

Saturday, July 27 vs Gwinnett (6:35pm)

NASCAR Night: The Bulls are teaming up with NASCAR, Martinsville Speedway and Darlington Raceway for NASCAR Night at the DBAP! A pace car and show car will be on display, along with in-game giveaways and more!

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stay after the game for the first Saturday Night Fireworks show of the year presented by Window World!

Ripken the Bat Dog courtesy of Sit Means Sit Apex: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls.

Couch Oil Scholarship Presentation: The Bulls and Couch Oil Company have once again teamed up to award $2,000 scholarships to six deserving students, with a presentation taking place to the recipients during the game.

Sunday, July 28 vs Gwinnett (5:05pm) - Game presented by Sahlen's

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

Blue Monster Appearance: Say hi to Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster, who is also scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

