WooSox Game and UniBank Women in Sports Events Postponed Due to Sudden Snowstorm

April 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - In an "only in New England" moment, an unforecasted heavy snowfall overnight of more than 4 inches has blanketed the Polar Park field and forced the postponement of today's game between the visiting Columbus Clippers (Triple-A, Cleveland) and the homestanding Worcester Red Sox. Plans to make up the game will be announced later.

The "snow-out" also forces the postponement of the UniBank Women in Sports festivities, including the noon time luncheon featuring Ballpark Designer Janet Marie Smith and interactive sessions with many of the WooSox' women who have captained sports teams in college. The entire event will be rescheduled for later this spring.

Fans with tickets to today's game can exchange them for any WooSox '25 home game at the same or lower price level. Tickets do not have to be exchanged today.

