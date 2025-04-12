'pigs' Winning Streak Comes To A Close Against The Mets
April 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-3) saw their eight-game winning streak come to a conclusion with a 6-2 loss to the Syracuse Mets (4-8) on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.
After both teams went down quietly in the first three innings, the Mets cracked the scoreboard first in the fourth. With runners at first and second, an infield single combined with a throwing error allowed Billy McKinney to score the first run of the game for Syracuse.
In the fifth, the Mets opened up some breathing room. With the bases loaded and two outs, Joey Meneses ripped a three-run double, making it 4-0 Mets.
A Justin Crawford RBI single in the fifth and Gabriel Rincones Jr. solo homer in the sixth, his third of the year, cut the deficit in half for the 'Pigs.
4-2 was as close as the 'Pigs got however. Solo homers for Niko Goodrum and Donovan Walton, the first of the year for each, gave the Mets more than enough breathing room down the stretch.
Genesis Cabrera (1-0) worked two scoreless innings in relief to earn the win for the Mets, striking out two while allowing just a hit batter for his lone baserunner against.
Mick Abel (1-2) struck out seven in five innings, but took the loss for the 'Pigs, conceding four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks.
The 'Pigs and Mets wrap up their series on Sunday, April 13th, with a doubleheader with first pitch planned for 12:35 p.m. Nabil Crismatt (1-1, 6.00) and Kyle Tyler (1-0, 2.79) are the planned probables for the 'Pigs while the Mets roll with Jose Urena (2025 debut) and Brandon Waddell (0-0, 2.16).
