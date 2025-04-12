Red Wings, RailRiders to Play Doubleheader on Sunday, April 13
April 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Sunday, April 13 will now serve as the makeup date for the Thursday, April 10 postponement between the Rochester Red Wings and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader beginning at 12:05 p.m.
RHP HYUN-IL CHOI will take the ball for the Red Wings in game one, and the starter for game two is still to be determined.
