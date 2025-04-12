Red Wings, RailRiders to Play Doubleheader on Sunday, April 13

April 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Sunday, April 13 will now serve as the makeup date for the Thursday, April 10 postponement between the Rochester Red Wings and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader beginning at 12:05 p.m.

RHP HYUN-IL CHOI will take the ball for the Red Wings in game one, and the starter for game two is still to be determined.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.