Bulls Sweep Bisons in Saturday Doubleheader

April 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







BUFFALO, NY - Carson Williams connected on his first Triple-A home run to catapult the Durham Bulls to a doubleheader sweep over the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

After Durham (9-5) won the opener 4-1 behind a solid start by Logan Workman (W, 2-0) and Tres Barrera home run, Williams hit a 421' shot against Tommy Nance (L, 0-1) in the fourth of game two to put the Bulls up 2-0 on Buffalo (3-7). The Bisons scored a run in the last of the sixth against Garrett Acton, but Michael Flynn (S, 1) threw a perfect seventh to close out the sweep.

Key Moments: In the opener, Durham scored all four of its runs in the second inning, keyed by Barrera's fourth home run in seven games. Chandler Simpson stroked a single up the left field line to score a run, followed by the second of two doubles from Tanner Murray to easily score Simpson from first. In game two, Acton retired the first two of the Buffalo sixth before issuing a pair of walks and a run-scoring single from Michael Stefanic. However, Addison Barger flied out to center to close out a 33-pitch inning with Durham still in front 2-1.

Sweep: After splitting a Wednesday doubleheader, Durham swept the Bisons on Saturday to move to a season-high four games over .500. Buffalo managed a combined five hits in the DH.

Simpson Nabbed: For the first time this season, Chandler Simpson was caught stealing, however it didn't result from a catcher's throw. After bunting his way aboard to start game two, Simpson broke early for second base with Bob Seymour in the box. Starting pitcher Bobby Milacki threw to first base to trigger the rundown, which took three throws to tag Simpson out. In the fifth, after reaching on an infield single, Simpson swiped second. He is eight of nine this season.

Workman's Workload: Durham starter Logan Workman netted his second straight win, throwing five innings for his third consecutive start. Workman permitted a solo home run in the first inning, then proceeded to shut down Buffalo the rest of his outing.

Gerber's Opener: For the second time in the series, Joey Gerber opened a doubleheader game with two scoreless innings.

First Saves: The Bulls pitching staff had no saves - and no save opportunities - all season through the first 12 games before Saturday. Eric Orze collected a game one save, with Michael Flynn notching his first in game two.

Road Trip Finale: Joe Rock (0-0, 2.61) is slated to start Sunday's 1:05 PM ET series finale against lefty Trenton Wallace (0-1, 14.73).

