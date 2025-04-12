Mud Hens Lose Both Games Against Cubs in Saturday Night Double-Header

TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens faced the Iowa Cubs in a seven-inning double-header on Saturday, April 12th, at Fifth Third Field.

In game one, Toledo opened with sharp defense behind starting pitcher Dietrich Enns, retiring the first six Iowa batters across the first two innings. However, the Mud Hens could not capitalize offensively, stranding two runners in the bottom of the first.

The Cubs did not reach base until the third inning, when a walk and a single from Christian Franklin put runners aboard. However, Iowa could not break through, leaving one stranded to end the frame.

Toledo struck first in the bottom of the fifth. After Jace Jung drew a walk, Hal-Yu Lee delivered a clutch two-out RBI triple, giving the Mud Hens a 1-0 lead.

Iowa answered back in the top of the sixth, starting with an RBI single from Kevin Alcántara to tie the game. The Cubs kept the momentum going as Carlos Pérez followed up with a two-run single, pushing Iowa ahead 3-1.

Ryan Miller took the mound for Toledo in the fifth and worked out of trouble, stranding Cubs runners on second and third to keep the deficit from growing. The Mud Hens' defense shined again in the sixth, turning a smooth 6-4-3 double play.

Chase Lee came in to pitch the seventh for Toledo, retiring the side in order. In the bottom half, the Cubs handed the ball to Jack Neely, who walked two Mud Hens before Iowa sealed the 3-1 victory with a game-ending double play.

First pitch for game two of the doubleheader came at 6:30 p.m., with the Cubs starting strong. Moisés Ballesteros hit a double to center field, followed by Jonathon Longs single to center, but both were left stranded after two key strikeouts from Toledo starter Wilkel Hernandez, who went on to retire the side in order in the second with two more strikeouts and a fly out. Solid defense and a pickoff by Iowa kept the game scoreless through two innings.

The Cubs broke through in the top of the third with four consecutive singles from Chase Strumpf, James Triantos, Ballesteros, and Long. Ben Cowles then grounded into a double play, but Triantos crossed the plate to extend Iowa's lead to 2-0.

Chase Watkins for the Cubs ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth, hitting Brewer Hicklen and walking both Jace Jung and Andrew Navigato. Bligh Madris delivered a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Hicklen and putting the Mud Hens on the board, cutting Iowa's lead to 2-1.

In the seventh, Gavin Hollowell took the mound for the Cubs to close out the game. However, the Mud Hens were not done yet-Eliezer Alfonzo led off with a single, and Riley Unroe followed with a walk. Austin Murr then came through with an RBI single, tying the game 2-2 and forcing extra innings.

After no scores in the eighth, the Cubs wasted no time in the top of the ninth. Greg Allen, starting on second, stole third and scored on an RBI double from Reese McGuire. Moments later, McGuire came home on a wild pitch from Brendan White, pushing Iowa's lead to 4-2. The Mud Hens were unable to answer in the bottom half, sealing the extra-innings win for the Cubs.

The Toledo Mud Hens and the Iowa Cubs will face off again tomorrow, April 13th, at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is at 2:05 p.m. for the final game of the series.

Notables:

Game One

Hai-Yu Lee (2-3, 3B, RBI)

Game Two

Jason Foley (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 SO)

