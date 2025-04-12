Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Saturday
April 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Due to inclement weather, today's game between the Rochester Red Wings and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field has been postponed. The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday, May 7, at PNC Field in Moosic, PA. Game one's first pitch is set for 5:05 p.m.
The Red Wings and RailRiders will play a doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, April 13, beginning at 12:05 p.m. LHP SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA will get the ball in game one, and RHP HYUN-IL CHOI will get the ball in game two for the Red Wings.
