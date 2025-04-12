Redbirds' Offensive Struggles Continue in Loss at Sounds

April 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds fell in game five of a six-game series at the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) by a final score of 6-2 on Saturday night at First Horizon Park in Nashville.

Memphis tallied both of its runs in the fourth inning. A third baseman Ryan Vilade single got the Redbirds scoring started for the second straight night. Vilade later scored on a first baseman Gavin Collins sacrifice fly. Shortstop Michael Helman led the way with a 3-for-4 night while designated hitter Mike Antico posted a 2-for-4 effort.

Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo (0-1) allowed four runs on four hits, walked three and struck out five in 4.0 innings of work. Reliever Nick Anderson provided Memphis with 2.0 scoreless innings. The right-handed pitcher allowed one hit, walked one and struck out three.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 15 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

