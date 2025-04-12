Stripers Split First Twin-Bill of 2025 in Norfolk
April 12, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Gwinnett Stripers (6-7) extended their road winning streak to three games with a 6-1 win in game one on Saturday night but fell 6-2 to the Norfolk Tides (6-8) in the nightcap to split a doubleheader at Harbor Park.
Decisive Plays (Game 1): The Stripers struck for three runs with two outs in the third inning, getting a two-run double from Luke Waddell and RBI single from Garrett Cooper to go up 3-0. Sandy Leon launched a two-run home run (2) to right field to make it 5-0 in the fourth. Coby Mayo's solo homer (2) to center off Chasen Shreve cut the lead to 5-1 in the sixth, but Cooper added an RBI double in the seventh to boost the advantage back to five.
Decisive Plays (Game 2): A two-out RBI single by Charles Leblanc opened up a 1-0 Gwinnett lead in the first, but the Tides responded with a solo homer from TT Bowens (1) and RBI double from Maverick Handley to go up 2-1 in the second. Cooper tied the game at 2-2 with a solo shot (1) to left in the fifth. The tie didn't last long, as RBI singles from Dylan Carlson, Vimael Machin, and Bowens put Norfolk back ahead 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth.
Key Contributors: Nathan Wiles struck out five over 4.0 one-hit innings for a no-decision in game one, and Shreve (W, 1-1) allowed one run over 1.2 innings to earn the victory. Cooper combined to go 4-for-7 with a double, homer, and three RBIs for the Stripers across both games. Game two saw Bowens go 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs to lead the way for Norfolk.
Noteworthy: Shreve's game one win was his first with Gwinnett since August 23, 2014, at Durham. Through two starts with the Stripers, Wiles has thrown 8.0 scoreless, one-hit innings while striking out 10.
Next Game (Sunday, April 13): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m. at Harbor Park. RHP Hurston Waldrep (1-0, 5.00 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Cameron Weston (0-0, 3.12 ERA) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 15): Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. The Stripers will host area schools for the second Education Day of the season. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 12, 2025
- Woodruff Strikes Out Five In Rehab Start - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Sweeps Doubleheader, Wins Seventh Straight - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Norfolk Splits Doubleheader With Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- Redbirds' Offensive Struggles Continue in Loss at Sounds - Memphis Redbirds
- Jumbo Shrimp Sweep DH from Knights, Skid Reaches Five - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Split First Twin-Bill of 2025 in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mud Hens Lose Both Games Against Cubs in Saturday Night Double-Header - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Sweeps Toledo in Doubleheader - Iowa Cubs
- Sproat Shines and Meneses Stays Hot as Syracuse Beats Lehigh Valley, 6-2, on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- 'pigs' Winning Streak Comes To A Close Against The Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Indians Swept in Doubleheader at Louisville - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Mash Their Way to Double-Header Sweep - Louisville Bats
- Saints Fall Short to Storm Chasers 7-5 - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Sweep Bisons in Saturday Doubleheader - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Swept in Saturday Doubleheader by Durham - Buffalo Bisons
- Connor Norby to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- April 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Worcester Red Sox to Enshrine Janet Marie Smith, JP Ricciardi, and Jarren Duran as Second Class of the WooSox Hall of Fame - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Saturday - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Postponed Saturday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 12, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 12 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- New Day, New Arm Joins Saints as Whorff Is Promoted from Double-A Wichita - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Game and UniBank Women in Sports Events Postponed Due to Sudden Snowstorm - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings, RailRiders to Play Doubleheader on Sunday, April 13 - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Split First Twin-Bill of 2025 in Norfolk
- Stripers, Norfolk Postponed Friday at Harbor Park
- Strider Ties Gwinnett Record with 13 Strikeouts in Stripers' 6-1 Victory at Norfolk
- Gwinnett Stripers Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host First-Ever "Stripers Open"
- Daniel Stellar in Debut, Stripers Topple Tides in 10th