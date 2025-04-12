Stripers Split First Twin-Bill of 2025 in Norfolk

April 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va. - The Gwinnett Stripers (6-7) extended their road winning streak to three games with a 6-1 win in game one on Saturday night but fell 6-2 to the Norfolk Tides (6-8) in the nightcap to split a doubleheader at Harbor Park.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): The Stripers struck for three runs with two outs in the third inning, getting a two-run double from Luke Waddell and RBI single from Garrett Cooper to go up 3-0. Sandy Leon launched a two-run home run (2) to right field to make it 5-0 in the fourth. Coby Mayo's solo homer (2) to center off Chasen Shreve cut the lead to 5-1 in the sixth, but Cooper added an RBI double in the seventh to boost the advantage back to five.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): A two-out RBI single by Charles Leblanc opened up a 1-0 Gwinnett lead in the first, but the Tides responded with a solo homer from TT Bowens (1) and RBI double from Maverick Handley to go up 2-1 in the second. Cooper tied the game at 2-2 with a solo shot (1) to left in the fifth. The tie didn't last long, as RBI singles from Dylan Carlson, Vimael Machin, and Bowens put Norfolk back ahead 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth.

Key Contributors: Nathan Wiles struck out five over 4.0 one-hit innings for a no-decision in game one, and Shreve (W, 1-1) allowed one run over 1.2 innings to earn the victory. Cooper combined to go 4-for-7 with a double, homer, and three RBIs for the Stripers across both games. Game two saw Bowens go 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs to lead the way for Norfolk.

Noteworthy: Shreve's game one win was his first with Gwinnett since August 23, 2014, at Durham. Through two starts with the Stripers, Wiles has thrown 8.0 scoreless, one-hit innings while striking out 10.

Next Game (Sunday, April 13): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m. at Harbor Park. RHP Hurston Waldrep (1-0, 5.00 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Cameron Weston (0-0, 3.12 ERA) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 15): Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. The Stripers will host area schools for the second Education Day of the season. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

