Jumbo Shrimp Sweep DH from Knights, Skid Reaches Five

April 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL- The Charlotte Knights lost a pair of games to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday night. Charlotte fell in the first contest 4-3, then came up short in the nightcap 3-1. The two losses upped the Knights' losing skid to five whereas the Jumbo Shrimp ran their winning streak to seven straight.

Jacksonville jumped on Charlotte's starting pitcher, Jairo Iriarte, in game one. The right-hander issued four walks in the first inning yet limited the damage to two runs. Iriarte did not return in the second inning.

The Knights responded with a rally in the top of the second. Kyle Teel drew a walk and Tim Elko reached on a single. Two batters later, Bobby Dalbec clobbered a 420-foot Home Run to the left of the batter's eye in centerfield and Charlotte claimed a 3-2 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp answered with a pair of solo Home Runs in the bottom of the fourth and recaptured the advantage at 4-3. In the top of the seventh, Charlotte's last chance to extend the game, the Knights put the tying run at third and the go-ahead run at second; however, both runners were stranded.

Game Two was a pitcher's duel between Charlotte's Justin Dunn and Jacksonville's Valente Bellozo. The Knights right-hander allowed a run on an RBI groundout in the second inning and an unearned run in the fifth. Dunn struck out six and his 23 strikeouts this season rank third most in the circuit. Bellozo spun four scoreless.

The home team delivered a solo Home Run in the sixth inning and took a 3-0 lead into the seventh. With two outs and the bases empty, Dominic Fletcher launched a Home Run to right field. The blast was Fletcher's first of the season and ensured Charlotte's offense would not be shut out.

The Knights and Jumbo Shrimp are right back at it on Sunday afternoon. Charlotte will attempt to avoid a series sweep and bring some momentum back to the Queen City for next week's homestand against the Nashville Sounds. Sunday's contest in Jacksonville is scheduled to begin at 3:05pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.