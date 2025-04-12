RailRiders Postponed Saturday

April 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Moosic, PA - Saturday afternoon's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The RailRiders and Red Wings are already slated to play a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, April 13, due to a postponement on April 10. Gates open at 11:30 A.M. tomorrow with a first pitch in game one at 12:05 P.M. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester will play two seven-inning games with approximately 40 minutes between the conclusion of game one and the start of game two.

Due to the alteration in the schedule, the kid's outfield pregame catch and post-game base run on April 13 have been canceled. The Sunday Family FunDay $2 Dippin Dots offer will be available for both games.

Saturday's game will be made up when Rochester returns to PNC Field in May. The RailRiders and Red Wings will open their series with a single game on Tuesday, May 6, and will now play a twinbill on May 7.

Tickets for today's game can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2025 season, with the exceptions of May 14, May 28 and July 4. Additional restrictions may apply and tickets are subject to availability.

Fans can email rainout@swbrailriders.com to exchange their tickets. Please note the game you would like to exchange your tickets for.

Find out more on the RailRiders Rain Policy and purchase tickets for any home game his season at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

7-5

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.