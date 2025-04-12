April 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens

April 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (5-5) at TOLEDO MUD HENS (4-8)

April 12 - 3:05 PM CT - Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH

Game One: RHP Connor Noland (1-0, 1.80) vs. LHP Dietrich Enns (0-0, 1.04)

Game Two: RHP Keegan Thompson (1-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Wilkel Hernandez (0-0, 6.43)

TODAY'S GAMES : The Iowa Cubs take on the Toledo Mud Hens in a doubleheader today...right-hander Connor Noland is slated to start game one vs. left-hander Dietrich Enns ...right-hander Keegan Thompson is scheduled for game two vs. right-hander Wilkel Hernandez.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT : The Iowa Cubs fell to the Toledo Mud Hens last night by a 7-3 score...marks the first time this season Iowa has lost back-to-back games...the I-Cubs tallied 12 hits vs. Toledo's 10 but walked seven batters and had two errors... Moises Ballesteros and Vidal Bruján each had three hits for Iowa.

DUCKS ON THE POND : Iowa left a season-high 16 on base last night...marks the most left on base for Iowa since July 18, 2012 vs. New Orleans (16) and two off the franchise record in a nine inning game which was set on Aug. 20, 2010 at Sacramento.

ONE-NIL : Iowa's 1-0 loss Thursday night at Toledo marked their first 1-0 game since they defeated Indianapolis on June 20, 2024...it was the fifth time an Iowa Cubs game has finished 1-0 since 2023.

HOMER HEAVEN : Iowa hit four home runs Tuesday night thanks to Carlos Pérez, Christian Franklin, Jonathon Long and Greg Allen ...Iowa is one of three teams in the International League to homer four times in a game this season with Durham (6, 4/4 vs. SUG) and Memphis (4, 3/30 at LOU)...Iowa hit at least four home runs six times last season, with the last coming on Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville...the I-Cubs offense also tallied 14 hits, their most since earning 18 hits on Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville.

STREAKING : Infielder Ben Cowles snapped his hit streak Sunday at six games but has reached base in all 10 games this season, which is tied for the eighth-longest streak in the International League this season and his longest since he reached in 12 straight games from April 20-May 4, 2024...Cowles is slashing .300/.364/.475 (12-for-40) with four extra-base hits this season.

CLASS OF THEIR OWN : On April 8, MiLB.com named the Iowa Cubs the most stacked minor league team...Iowa's roster features five top 100 prospects and 10 that are in the Cubs' Top 30 list.

ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST : Wednesday night's game between Iowa and Toledo was postponed due to weather conditions...it marked the fifth game that has been altered by the weather, including three games last week in Indianapolis and on March 30 in Des Moines vs. Omaha.

BLANKED : Iowa suffered their first shutout loss Thursday night at Toledo...it marked the first time the I-Cubs have been shutout since an 11-0 loss on July 31, 2024 vs. St. Paul...in 2024, Iowa was shutout four times.

NASTY NOLAND : I-Cubs starter Connor Noland earned his first win Sunday and tallied Iowa's first quality start since Sept. 21, 2024 at Rochester (Brandon Birdsell)...Noland has worked 10.0 innings this season and has allowed just two runs on five hits...in Connor's last four starts dating back to Sept. 12, 2024, he has posted a 3.60 ERA.

HOW GRAND : Catcher Carlos Pérez hit the first grand slam of the season Tuesday night in the first inning...it marked the first grand slam by an I-Cub since Owen Caissie on Sept. 6, 2024 at St. Paul.

VS. TOLEDO : Iowa and Toledo are set to face each other 18 times this season...after this series, the two teams will play at Fifth Third Field from May 6-11 and will play at Principal Park from Sept. 16-21...Iowa went 11-7 vs. Toledo last season.

ROSTER RUNDOWN : In conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, the Iowa Cubs announced their Opening Day roster on March 28...eighteen players who have past suited up for Iowa...additionally, the roster features nine players on the Cubs' Top 30 Prospects List according to MLB. com, including RHP Cade Horton (No. 2), OF Owen Caissie (No. 3), C Moises Ballesteros (No. 4), INF James Triantos (No. 5), OF Kevin Alcántara (No. 6), INF Jonathon Long (No. 13), RHP Jack Neely (No. 16), INF Ben Cowles (No. 22) and OF Christian Franklin (No. 25).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.